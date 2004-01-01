Transfer rumours: Rashford contract talks; Premier League interest in Musiala

Manchester United are ready to sit down with Marcus Rashford and thrash out a new contract after seeing his return to form under Erik ten Hag. PSG have been monitoring the forward with a view to luring him away.

United are also preparing themselves for a battle with rivals Manchester City to sign Bayern Munich wonderkid Jamal Musiala, who recently left the door open to a possible move to the Premier League in the near future.

The recent midfield crisis has convinced Liverpool that they need to go all-out for Borussia Dortmund's Jude Bellingham next summer and Anfield officials could even try and get a deal done in January.

They will face competition from Real Madrid, however, as the Spanish champions are infatuated by the idea of lining Bellingham up alongside Eduardo Camavinga and Aurelien Tchouameni.

Arsenal failed with a summer bid to sign Ferran Torres from Barcelona and are prepared to reignite their interest in January if the Spaniard struggles for minutes.

The January window could also see Lucas Moura leave Tottenham, but Spurs will only offload the winger if they can find a replacement first.

Pep Guardiola has an agreement with the Man City owners that they will try to sign Toni Kroos if the German midfielder is ever allowed to leave Real Madrid.

Scott Saunders, Graeme Bailey and Toby Cudworth bring you a brand new episode of Talking Transfers. The team discuss the fallout from the summer transfer window, Gavi's contract situation at Barcelona, Chelsea's midfield, Antony's suitability at Man Utd and more. Available on all audio platforms and the 90min YouTube channel.

If you can't see the podcast embed, click here to download the episode in full!

Crystal Palace have offered a new contract to in-demand forward Wilfried Zaha. The Ivorian, whose current deal expires at the end of the season, is a long-time target for Arsenal and attracted significant interest from Chelsea in the summer.

Juventus are interested in Aston Villa midfielder Douglas Luiz and are preparing a January bid which would see Moise Kean move in the opposite direction in a straight swap.

Villa are not interested in Kean and are bracing themselves to lose Luiz on a free transfer when his contract expires next summer.

Mauro Icardi has agreed to join Turkish side Galatasaray on a season-long loan from PSG, and he is set to be joined by former Manchester United midfielder Juan Mata after the club confirmed talks were on.

Shakhtar Donetsk will demand more than £30m if they are to part ways with 21-year-old Mykhaylo Mudryk, who has attracted interest from, Everton, Arsenal and Brentford.

Gerard Pique demanded a stake in Barca Studios as part of the negotiations to lower his salary at Camp Nou, but Barcelona refused his offer.

Paris Saint-Germain tried to convince Manchester United to sign Leandro Paredes this summer before the Red Devils turned to Casemiro, eventually agreeing to send him to Juventus on a season-long loan.