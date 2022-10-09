Transfer rumours: Real Madrid chasing Gakpo; Liverpool ready Doku bid

Real Madrid are interested in a deal for PSV Eindhoven forward Cody Gakpo, who has already hit double-figures for both goals and assists this season. Arsenal and Leeds both remain keen. (The Athletic)

Following his excellent start to the season, Club Brugge forward Ferran Jutgla has played his way on to Arsenal's radar. The former Barcelona forward has shone both in Belgium and in the Champions League this year. (Totofichajes)

Manchester United have registered an interest in Sassuolo midfielder Davide Frattesi and even sent a scout to watch the Italy international over the weekend. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Chelsea remain in contract talks with Mason Mount but have begun to look for possible replacements if an agreement cannot be reached, with Roma's Lorenzo Pellegrini and Villarreal's Yeremy Pino both options. (The Telegraph)

In a bid to shake up the team, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp would be prepared to sanction a move for Rennes winger Jeremy Doku in January. (Calciomercato)

Arsenal also sent scouts to watch Shakhtar Donetsk winger Mykhaylo Mudryk in their Champions League meeting with Real Madrid, but it was Los Blancos midfielder Federico Valverde who caught their eye. (Defensa Central)

Juventus are looking to strike a deal to sign Barcelona full-back Alejandro Balde and would be prepared to offer young midfielder Fabio Miretti in exchange. (Calciomercatoweb)

Also heading to Italy could be Manchester City defender Nathan Ake, who is expected to be the subject of a renewed effort from Inter in the January transfer window. (Ekrem Konur)

Tottenham are considering triggering their £6m buy-back clause for Sunderland left-back Dennis Cirkin, who left the club in 2021. (The Sun)

Kylian Mbappe deleted an Instagram post in which he appeared to criticise Christophe Galtier's tactics. Mbappe used the hashtag 'pivot gang', which has been interpreted as a dig at PSG for using him as a lone striker, rather than in the two-man attack used with the France national team. (Get French Football News)

Having made a significant effort to bolster their youth setup, Bayern Munich's next target is expected to be Troyes winger Moses Turay, who recently made his international debut for Sierra Leone. (Foot Mercato)