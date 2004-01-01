Transfer rumours: Real Madrid consider Ronaldo return, Man Utd & Chelsea battling for Rice

Real Madrid have not ruled out a summer move for Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo, who fears he may not be part of Ralf Rangnick's long-term plans for the Old Trafford side.

A possible move to Paris Saint-Germain, where Zinedine Zidane wants to link up if he replaces Mauricio Pochettino in the summer, is an option but would likely hinge on the future of Lionel Messi, who has also been linked with a return to Barcelona.

Manchester United are prepared to battle Chelsea for the signature of West Ham midfielder Declan Rice in the summer. A boyhood Chelsea fan, Rice is believed to be holding out for a move to Stamford Bridge.

However, in order to sign him, Chelsea may need to find a buyer for N'Golo Kante. The high-earning midfielder will turn 31 in March and has entered the final 18 months of his contract, so could be sold in order to help fund a £100m move for Rice.

Chelsea are also braced to lose Andreas Christensen and Cesar Azpilicueta on free transfers. Barcelona are chasing both and hope to finalise deals to sign the defenders in the coming days.

One player who could be on his way out of Camp Nou is Gavi. The talented midfielder is being closely watched by Liverpool, who are growing in confidence that they will be able to sign the 17-year-old as he is yet to extend his contract.

Liverpool see Gavi as an alternative target for RB Leipzig's Christopher Nkunku. The chief executive of the German side has ruled out selling Nkunku, who is also on the radar of Arsenal, at the end of the current season.

Arsenal will reignite their interest in Real Sociedad striker Alexander Isak at the end of the season, but they will face competition from Chelsea, who have signalled their intent to pursue the Sweden international. There's also interest in Isak from Manchester United, with the Old Trafford hierarchy increasingly impressed by the young talent.

A £12m fee has been verbally agreed between Manchester United and Flamengo to offload Andreas Pereira on a permanent transfer. The 26-year-old is on loan with the Brazilian side and has made it clear that he only wants to join them.

Kalvin Phillips is pushing Leeds to offer him a new contract. West Ham made a £55m bid for the midfielder in January, but Liverpool and Real Madrid have both been watching the England international, who signed his current deal back in 2019.

Roma midfielder Nicolo Zaniolo is on Juventus' radar. He's been slapped with a €50m price tag but Juve hope to negotiate that down by including Moise Kean or Weston McKennie in the talks.