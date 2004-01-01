Transfer rumours: Real Madrid enter Kane race; Man Utd close in on Weghorst

90min rounds up the latest transfer news, rumours and gossip circulating around the world...

Real Madrid have joined Bayern Munich and Manchester United in the race to sign Harry Kane from Tottenham this summer. He could cost €100m even though his contract expires in 2024. (Todofichajes)

Barcelona forward Memphis Depay is being targeted by Atletico Madrid as a replacement for Joao Felix, who is on the verge of joining Chelsea on loan for the rest of the season. (Fabrizio Romano)

Another Barcelona player linked with an exit is Eric Garcia, who is said to be the subject of interest from Arsenal. The defender previously worked under Gunners boss Mikel Arteta during their time together at Manchester City. (Fichajes)

While Jude Bellingham remains Liverpool's top midfield target, the Reds are also interested in Borussia Monchengladbach star Manu Kone. (Football Transfers)

Atalanta and Netherlands star Teun Koopmeiners has played down a move to Liverpool despite being flattered by their interest. (Goal)

Tottenham have identified Bayer Leverkusen and Ecuador defender Piero Hincapie as a long-term solution for the left centre-back role. Napoli are also interested in his signature. (Sky Sports)

Manchester United are closing in on the loan signing of Wout Weghorst after Besiktas agreed to cancel his loan from Burnley. However, the Turkish giants want to bring in a replacement before sanctioning his exit, with Al Nassr's Vincent Aboubakar offered to them on a free transfer. (Guardian)

Newcastle are ready to swoop in and beat Chelsea to the signing of Borussia Dortmund starlet Youssoufa Moukoko, making a huge offer to the 18-year-old. (Evening Standard)

Liverpool have asked Rennes about the possibility of signing Martin Terrier, though any deal would likely come in the summer after the versatile forward suffered a cruciate ligament injury. (Media Foot)

Manchester United would be willing to make Jordan Pickford one of the club's highest earners should he join from Everton. Chelsea and Tottenham have also been linked with the England goalkeeper. (The Sun)

One other stopper on Spurs' shortlist is Brentford's David Raya, and the Bees are preparing a move for Nantes' highly-rated France international Alban Lafont in the event the Spaniard leaves. (GFFN)

Juventus are eyeing an audacious swoop for Manchester City left-back Sergio Gomez, who only joined the Premier League champions back in the summer of 2022. (CMW)