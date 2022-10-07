Transfer rumours: Real Madrid make James top target; Milinkovic-Savic on Liverpool radar

Real Madrid have made Chelsea right-back Reece James their top target to replace Dani Carvajal and they are prepared to break the bank to get a deal done for the 22-year-old, who signed a six-year contract in September. (Fichajes)

Los Blancos are also hoping to tempt Jude Bellingham to move to Spain by warning the Borussia Dortmund midfielder that such an opportunity may never come about again. (The Telegraph)

On the other side of El Clasico, Barcelona are also looking to the Premier League for their next right-back and have bumped Manchester United's Diogo Dalot right to the top of their wish list. (SPORT)

Liverpool are exploring the possibility of signing Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic next summer as they brace themselves for a midfield overhaul. (Calciomercatoweb)

Alongside the Serb, Liverpool are also scouting a number of players from Galatasaray, including defenders Sacha Boey and Victor Nelsson, and wingers Kerem Akturkoglu and Yunus Akgun. (The Sun)

Paris Saint-Germain are considering a bid for Chelsea striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang next summer as they believe the Gabon international, whose deal ends in 2024, is not Graham Potter's dream striker. (Foot Mercato)

Manchester United are confident that Cristiano Ronaldo will still be at the club after the January transfer window because no Champions League sides have come forward to express an interest in signing him. (ESPN)

After Chelsea made a £50m bid for Romeo Lavia of Southampton in the summer, Manchester City contemplated matching it - just weeks after selling him for £14m - but the Blues' offer was rejected anyway. (The Times)

Newcastle United are tracking Man Utd left-back Luke Shaw and could launch a bid in January if he continues to struggle for minutes. (Football Insider)

There is also interest from St James' Park in Barcelona forward Memphis Depay, who is expected to be available on a free transfer next summer. (TuttoJuve)

Juventus have joined Arsenal in expressing an interest in Man Utd forward Marcus Rashford. The Englishman is out of contract in the summer but United have a 12-month extension option. (Calciomercato)

Tottenham have offered Antonio Conte a new £20m-a-year contract which would make him the highest-earning manager in the Premier League. (Football Insider)

Bayern Munich failed in talks with the agent of RB Leipzig's Christopher Nkunku, whose €60m release clause is only valid for foreign clubs. The Frenchman is expected to join Chelsea. (Bild)

Brazilian midfielder Andrey Santos is on the radar of Newcastle, who have held talks over a possible £30m move for the Vasco da Gama starlet. (The i)