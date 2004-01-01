Transfer rumours: Real Madrid make Mbappe decision; Chelsea eye Kane swap deal

Real Madrid have cooled their interest in Kylian Mbappe and would only make a move for the Paris Saint-Germain forward if he reached out to ask to join the club. President Florentino Perez felt disrespected by Mbappe's decision to snub Real this summer.

Erik ten Hag wants Manchester United to sign a new midfielder in January but he is unlikely to get his wish as club officials are concerned he spent too much money in the summer.

Young midfielder Zidane Iqbal rejected the chance to join up with Iraq during the international break in order to stay and prove to Ten Hag that he can fill the void in United's midfield.

New Chelsea manager Graham Potter is an enormous fan of Tottenham striker Harry Kane and would be prepared to try sign the Englishman by offering Romelu Lukaku - who shone under Antonio Conte at Inter - as part of a swap deal.

Bayern Munich remain infatuated by Kane and plan to force themselves to the front of the queue for his signature next summer.

Work has already been done by Liverpool to sign Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham next year. The Reds could offer Naby Keita in exchange to try and convince Dortmund to sell to them.

Barcelona are praying that centre-back Gerard Pique will retire at the end of the season so they do not have to tell the legendary defender that he is no longer wanted at Camp Nou. A lack of game time has seen Pique's relationship with Xavi collapse completely.

Arsenal remain interested in Benfica left-back Alex Grimaldo, who will be a free agent in 2023, but must prove to the Spaniard that he would play more minutes with them than he would with fellow suitors Everton or Newcastle.

The Gunners are also keen on Juventus midfielder Manuel Locatelli, who has failed to win over manager Massimiliano Allegri.

Juventus officials are butting heads over the future of Allegri. Director Pavel Nedved is pushing to sack the boss immediately but others are unconvinced that better options are out there.

Some in Turin want Juve to reach out to Tottenham manager Antonio Conte, who is rumoured to be delaying talks over an extension to his own contract while he keeps an eye on Allegri's situation.

PSG will try to sign Milan Skriniar on a free transfer next summer if he fails to sign a new contract with Inter, but contact with the defender's representatives has also been made by Chelsea, Manchester City and Tottenham.