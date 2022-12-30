Transfer rumours: Real Madrid prepare Bellingham offer; Ronaldo declined MLS offer

90min rounds up the latest transfer news, rumours and gossip circulating around the world...

Real Madrid are willing to pay upwards of €100m to beat Liverpool to the signing of Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham. Manchester City and Chelsea continue to be linked with the England international too. (ESPN)

Chelsea are in the market for a midfielder, with Enzo Fernandez at the top of their list. Benfica manager Roger Schmidt has admitted he may have played his last game for the club. (Metro)

Fernandez's World Cup-winning teammate, Alexis Mac Allister, is also a target for Chelsea despite Brighton's open reluctance to sell him in January. (The Times)

After completing the signing of Cristiano Ronaldo, Al-Nassr will attempt to sign his former Real Madrid teammate Sergio Ramos from PSG. (Marca)

A move to Saudi Arabia has now been finalised, but Ronaldo was the subject of intense interest from MLS side Sporting Kansas City, who held meetings with him even prior to leaving Manchester United. (Fabrizio Romano)

Tottenham's frontline could be set for a reshuffle, with Lucas Moura wanted by former club Sao Paulo once his contract expires. (Daily Mail)

Bryan Gil is also still wanted by Valencia following his loan spell from Spurs during the second half of last season, with the winger keen to make the move. (Deporte Valenciano)

Meanwhile, Antonio Conte wants Tottenham to sign Ecuador's Piero Hincapie from Bayer Leverkusen as his long-term option at left centre-back. (TMW)

Newcastle and Barcelona want to sign Jorginho when his Chelsea contract expires in the summer, but he would prefer to return to former side Napoli. (La Repubblica)

In terms of incomings at Chelsea, the Blues would like to beat Arsenal to the signing of Shakhtar Donetsk and Ukraine winger Mykhaylo Mudryk. (The Guardian)

Chelsea were also keen on signing Cody Gakpo and made an offer for him before the Dutchman completed his move from PSV to Liverpool. (Eindhovens Dagblad)

Marcus Thuram has four dream destinations if he leaves Borussia Monchengladbach this month - Bayern Munich, Inter, Manchester United and PSG. (BILD)