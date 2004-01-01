Transfer rumours: Real Madrid prioritise Haaland, Man Utd lead Tielemans race

Real Madrid will switch their focus back to trying to sign Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund as they believe Kylian Mbappe will sign a new contract with Paris Saint-Germain.

Manchester United are ahead in the chase to sign Youri Tielemans this summer as most other suitors have cooled their interest. Liverpool and West Ham have been linked with the Belgian midfielder in recent months.

Tielemans' Leicester teammate James Maddison is wanted by north London rivals and top-four foes Tottenham and Arsenal. The Foxes are expected to demand a fee of more than £60m in order to sanction a sale.

Sticking with Spurs and Antonio Conte is expected to welcome former Juventus striker Carlos Tevez to the club's Hotspur Way training ground in the near future, with reports suggesting the Premier League icon could sign on as a free agent.

Romelu Lukaku could get his wish of a return to Inter this summer, but the Nerazzurri have again stressed that they would only be able to afford a loan deal.

Juventus will test Chelsea's resolve this summer with a move for Jorginho, whose contract expires at the end of the 2022/23 season.

Elsewhere at Chelsea, the Blues remain keen on Monaco midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni, but the France international has his heart set on a move to Real Madrid instead.

Aston Villa are planning to sell eight senior players this summer in order to raise funds and create room for a rebuild, with Steven Gerrard keen on signing Liverpool defender Joe Gomez and Brighton midfielder Yves Bissouma in particular.

Torino centre-back Bremer has become the subject of interest from Liverpool and Inter after an impressive season in Serie A. Spurs have also been touted with a move in the last few months.

Barcelona have been monitoring the progress of Ajax defender Lisandro Martinez this season, but are not expected to make their interest formal with an offer.

Sven Botman has been seriously tempted into signing for Newcastle, but he will join Milan this summer instead.