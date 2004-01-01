Transfer rumours: Real Madrid reignite Haaland interest; Pulisic makes decision on Chelsea future

Real Madrid will not sign a new striker to replace Karim Benzema next summer as they are already preparing a €180m bid to sign Manchester City's Erling Haaland in 2024. The Norway striker was on their radar this summer before moving to England. (AS)

He's not the only Man City player who Real are keeping an eye on, with right-back Joao Cancelo on Los Blancos' radar. (AS)

Manchester United are prepared to reignite their interest in PSV Eindhoven forward Cody Gakpo in 2023 and believe it will be relatively easy to get a deal done. (Voetbal Primeur)

Also on United's radar is Napoli's Hirving Lozano, but he would prefer a move to fellow suitors Bayern Munich. (Marca)

Christian Pulisic no longer wants to leave Chelsea following the departure of Thomas Tuchel as he believes he will see more minutes under new manager Graham Potter. (Evening Standard)

However, Juventus remain keen on the American and could accelerate their interest as Angel Di Maria is planning to leave Turin next summer. (Il Bianconero)

Man City will hold talks with Bernardo Silva in the coming weeks to find out whether he wants to stick around for the long term. The Portugal international has asked to leave two years in a row, with Barcelona keen to take advantage of the situation. (Daily Mail)

As well as Silva, Barcelona are tracking Ilkay Gundogan, whose City contract expires at the end of the season. (Sport)

Arsenal remain interested in signing Aston Villa midfielder Douglas Luiz and are hopeful of signing the Brazilian in a cut-price deal in January. (The Sun)

Tottenham are preparing for the future without 35-year-old goalkeeper Hugo Lloris and have identified Atletico Madrid's Jan Oblak, 29, as a possible replacement. (Evening Standard)

There will be a three-way battle for Inter centre-back Milan Skriniar in January, with Chelsea joining Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid in expressing an interest in the player, whose contract is up in the summer. (Calciomercato)

Bayern Munich are growing frustrated with Serge Gnabry, who has voiced disappointment towards his reduced role under Julian Naglesmann this season. (Sport1)

Italy midfielder Manuel Locatelli is on the radar of Newcastle, who are readying a January bid for the Juventus man in the hope of beating Arsenal and Brighton to his signature. (Calciomercatoweb)

Chelsea and Liverpool remain keen on Sheffield United midfielder Sander Berge, who is in the final two years of his contract. (Jeunes Footeux)