Transfer rumours: Real Madrid step up Tchouameni bid; PSG's final Pogba push

Real Madrid have prioritised the signing of Monaco midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni after Kylian Mbappe rejected a move to the club on Saturday and signed a new contract at Paris Saint-Germain. Liverpool and Chelsea are also interested in the 22-year-old.

Everton forward Richarlison, who was a favourite under Carlo Ancelotti in his time at Goodison Park, has also emerged as an alternative Real Madrid target to Mbappe.

Paul Pogba is closing in on a move back to Juventus, but PSG are preparing one last bid to convince the midfielder to return to his home country instead.

Liverpool want Sadio Mane to sign a new contract but don't plan on breaking their wage structure to keep the 30-year-old at Anfield, with Bayern Munich and Barcelona keeping tabs on his situation.

Arsenal are hoping to sign a new striker this summer and have already had a mammoth £76m bid for Nigeria centre-forward Victor Osimhen knocked back by Napoli.

Frank Lampard wants Everton to sign Levi Colwill on loan from Chelsea next season after an impressive season in the Championship with Huddersfield. Crystal Palace loanee Conor Gallagher has also been tentatively linked with a move to the Toffees.

Manchester United will enter the race for Raphinha if Leeds are relegated from the Premier League on Sunday. Barcelona have long been touted with an interest in the Brazil international.

Brighton are hopeful that they can hold onto Marc Cucurella for at least one more season after Manchester City's interest came to light this week.

Tottenham officials were in attendance at Wednesday's Europa League final to keep a close eye on Frankfurt wing-back Filip Kostic. Spurs are also readying an offer for Southampton goalkeeper Fraser Forster.

Fulham will make a push to sign out-of-contract Man Utd midfielder Nemanja Matic, while they are closing in on a deal for Lazio goalkeeper Thomas Strakosha. Manor Solomon, however, will not be joining the club.

Inter hope that Ivan Perisic will spurn the advances of Chelsea, Juventus and Tottenham to sign a new contract at San Siro.