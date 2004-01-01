Transfer rumours: Real Madrid want Bellingham; Bayern consider Sane exit

Real Madrid intend to sign Borussia Dortmund and England midfielder Jude Bellingham in 2023 to complete their midfield overhaul of recent years.

Barcelona have told Manchester United target Frenkie de Jong that he needs to leave the club, but the Dutchman is reluctant to move to Old Trafford.

De Jong may be left out of Barcelona's squad for their pre-season tour of the US to help encourage him to leave.

Chelsea will not make a move for Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo this summer, despite initial interest from co-owner Todd Boehly.

Bayern and Atletico Madrid remain interested in signing Ronaldo from United, though Erik ten Hag insists he is part of his plans.

Arsenal have stepped up their efforts to sign Manchester City utility man Oleksandr Zinchenko on a permanent deal. The Gunners see the Ukrainian primarily as a midfielder, but his ability to play on the left appeals greatly to Mikel Arteta.

Juventus have approached Arsenal over the signing of Gabriel Magalhaes. The Brazilian has been earmarked as a potential replacement for Matthijs de Ligt, who looks likely to join Bayern this summer.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says media reports over the fee paid for Darwin Nunez are wide of the mark. The Reds are widely reported to have agreed a guaranteed €75m fee with add-ons potentially taking the deal to €100m.

Bayern have offered Real Madrid the opportunity to sign flying winger Leroy Sane.

Paris Saint-Germain's summer clear-out is likely to be headlined by former Liverpool midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum.

Tottenham expect to complete the signing of Djed Spence from Middlesbrough within the next 48 hours. The deal will cost in the region of £15m.

Arsenal are continuing to hold talks with Leicester City over a deal for Belgium midfielder Youri Tielemans, who has just one year left on his King Power Stadium contract.

Newcastle United are considering other transfer targets after learning of the high transfer fees and wage demands of Real Sociedad striker Alexander Isak and Bayer Leverkusen winger Moussa Diaby.

AC Milan are poised to offer Chelsea target Rafael Leao a new long-term contract. The 23-year-old was named Serie A MVP during 2021/22 after his 11 goals helped fire the Rossoneri to a first league title since 2011.

West Ham United have made an initial offer of €40m for Sassuolo's towering striker Gianluca Scamacca. Paris Saint-Germain are also interested in signing the Italy international, while Armando Broja remains a target for the Hammers.

Leeds United are close to agreeing a €25m deal with Paris Saint-Germain are emerging French striker Arnaud Kalimuendo.