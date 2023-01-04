Transfer rumours: Real Madrid want Silva; Man Utd fail with Felix bid

90min rounds up the latest transfer news, rumours and gossip circulating around the world...

Real Madrid are keen to sign Bernardo Silva in 2023 ahead of rivals Barcelona, with Manchester City prepared to agree to a sale for a price of €80m. (Fichajes)

Chelsea's negotiations over Benfica midfielder Enzo Fernandez have stalled as the Blues are reluctant to pay his full €120m release clause, with their latest offer of a part-exchange including a mystery player turned down. (A Bola)

There is also interest from Chelsea in Brighton midfielder Moises Caicedo, who is viewed as an alternative to Fernandez. (Ben Jacobs)

Manchester United have offered to sign Joao Felix on loan from Atletico Madrid this month but their proposal of a €4m fee has been rejected, with the La Liga side eyeing somewhere closer to the €13m mark. (Relevo)

Shakhtar Donetsk plan to reject Arsenal's latest offer of £62m for winger Mykhaylo Mudryk ahead of talks with Chelsea over the Ukraine international. (Daily Mail)

Roberto Firmino has plenty of interest in his services from Saudi Arabia but the Brazil forward would prefer to sign a new contract with Liverpool. (Sky Germany)

Saudi side Al Nassr are looking to lure Juventus' Juan Cuadrado to the Middle East to reunite with Cristiano Ronaldo. (Tuttomercatoweb)

Barcelona could offer winger Ansu Fati out on loan to create space in their squad for January signings. (Fichajes)

Paris Saint-Germain have been impressed by the form of Crystal Palace winger Michael Olise and are contemplating a bid for the Frenchman. (Daily Mail)

Liverpool, Tottenham and Bayern Munich have all made contact with Eintracht Frankfurt over striker Randal Kolo Muani, who is expected to be valued at €100m. (RMC Sport)

In an attempt to bolster for the future, Arsenal are exploring a deal to sign 19-year-old Gremio right-back Lucas Kawan. (Kaliel Machado Dorneles)

Tottenham have ruled out a move for Atalanta midfielder Ruslan Malinovskyi in January, despite his desire to move to the Premier League. Valued at £13m and under contract until 2025, Malinovskyi turns 30 in May and Spurs do not want to pay for players of his age. (Sky Sports)

Daley Blind is set to join Bayern Munich on an initial six-month deal after terminating his contract with Ajax. (The Athletic)