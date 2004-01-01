Transfer rumours: Real Madrid's Mbappe & Haaland belief, Chelsea not for sale

Chelsea FC is not up for sale, despite the stunning news that Russian-Israeli owner Roman Abramovich is handing over stewardship of the club to its charitable foundation following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Investors and private equity companies, including some from the US, have started to draw up plans for a potential takeover and there has already been one offer this month. Chelsea are valued at $2.1bn.

Real Madrid believe they can finance deals for both Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland this summer. The former is widely expected to arrive at the Santiago Bernabeu on a free transfer, while it had been rumoured that the latter might have to wait until 2023 to make the switch.

There could be at least two new faces at Manchester United in the summer. The Red Devils are interested in PSV attacker Cody Gakpo and Sporting CP defensive midfielder Joao Palhinha, with both players scouted ahead of potential transfers.

Benfica hotshot Darwin Nunez - who West Ham made a late bid for in January - has emerged as a target for Liverpool, and the player is keen to join the Reds.

Newcastle's new owners have claimed that both Lille centre-back Sven Botman and Man Utd midfielder Jesse Lingard wanted to move to St James' Park in January. If they want to pursue the same players in the summer they might face competition, with Tottenham interested in Botman.

The Magpies will also go after Chelsea back-up goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga, who the Blues will allow to leave in the summer if their hefty £50m valuation is met.

Arsenal face further disappointment in their hunt for a new striker with the news that Real Sociedad frontman Alexander Isak favours a move to Barcelona this summer. La Blaugrana are also said to be favourites to sign soon-to-be free agent Andreas Christensen - ahead of Bayern Munich - with the defender into the final four months of his Chelsea contract.

Aston Villa chief executive Christian Purslow has admitted the Villans are looking to sign a new number eight - and he's been told to target Brighton standout performer Yves Bissouma.