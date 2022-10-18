Transfer rumours: Real Madrid's Mbappe stance; Man Utd undecided on De Gea deal

90min rounds up the latest transfer news, rumours and gossip circulating around the world...

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag says a decision has not yet been made over whether to offer David de Gea a new contract. The Spaniard has already intimated that he'd like to remain at Old Trafford and sign fresh terms. (Daily Mirror)

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez says it makes no sense for the club to now try and sign Paris Saint-Germain forward Kylian Mbappe. (Marca)

Perez also says he's unaware of any release clause written into the contract of Manchester City striker Erling Haaland. The Norwegian has been in electrifying form since moving to the Premier League, fuelling speculation that he could move to the Bernabeu in the future instead of Mbappe. (Manchester Evening News)

Barcelona and Real Madrid will compete with each other in 2023 for the signing of Bayern Munich fullback Alphonso Davies. (SPORT)

Victor Osimhen's agent has played down talk of the Napoli forward joining either Manchester United or Premier League leaders Arsenal in January. (Daily Express)

Liverpool have made contact with Benfica over a potential move for central midfielder Florentino Luis. The Reds have suffered with a number of injuries to key personnel this season, and may look to prise the Brazilian away in January. (Record)

Barcelona's decision to sell Antoine Griezmann to Atletico Madrid on a permanent basis could save the club up to €125m in wages and other fees. (Marca)

Tottenham will test the waters in January with a bid for Leicester City midfielder Youri Tielemans. The Belgian is out of contract at King Power Stadium next summer and could be allowed to leave for a reduced fee. (Gianluca Di Marzio)

Frank Lampard is not concerned about Anthony Gordon's long-term future at Everton, despite serious interest from Chelsea over the summer. (Daily Mail)

The Blues are looking to cut short the loan spell of Juventus midfielder Denis Zakaria, who is yet to play a single minute of football at Stamford Bridge. (Daily Express)

Ajax's Edson Alvarez, PSV Eindhoven's Ibrahim Sangare and Southampton's Romeo Lavia are on Chelsea's shortlist of potential replacements. (Daily Express)