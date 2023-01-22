Transfer rumours: Rice's choice of next club; Kane open to Tottenham stay

90min rounds up the latest transfer news, rumours and gossip circulating around the world...

Declan Rice is expected to choose Arsenal as his preferred destination this summer, with Chelsea and Manchester United set to be knocked back by the West Ham captain. (Guardian)

Jurgen Klopp would like Liverpool to sign Juventus winger Federico Chiesa as a long-term replacement to Mohamed Salah, who has struggled to hit the same heights this season. (Calcio Mercato Web)

Manchester United's search for a new forward could lead them to AZ Alkmaar star Jesper Karlsson, who is also wanted by Tottenham. (Jeunes Footeux)

Chelsea remain interested in signing Moises Caicedo from Brighton this window and could return with a new offer after their initial £55m bid was rejected last week. (Football.London)

Barcelona are set to hand Marcos Alonso a contract extension following a series of impressive displays. The left-back joined from Chelsea last summer. (SPORT)

Harry Kane is open to signing a new contract with Tottenham and talks will resume following the conclusion of the transfer window. His representatives have not held discussions with other clubs regarding a move, despite links to Bayern Munich and Manchester United. (The Athletic)

On this edition of Talking Transfers, Scott Saunders hosts Toby Cudworth & Graeme Bailey to discuss all the big transfer stories. This week's agenda includes Jude Bellingham, Harry Kane, Declan Rice, Hakim Ziyech, Leandro Trossard, Pedro Porro, Mykhailo Mudryk and more!

Another player on Manchester United's radar is 17-year-old Vitor Roque of Athletico Paranaense. The teenager, also admired by PSG, has a £52.5m release clause. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Manchester City are set to announce the signing of highly-rated midfielder Maximo Perrone from Velez Sarsfield. (Daily Mail)

Pedro Porro could reject advances from Tottenham this month in order to sign for Real Madrid in the summer. The right-back has a €45m release clause. (O Jogo)

Everton want to sign Hakim Ziyech from Chelsea in order to help their fight against relegation, though several other sides who are fighting for bigger things are also interested in the Moroccan. (Daily Mail)