Transfer rumours: Ronaldo eyeing Real Madrid return; West Ham to listen to Rice offers

90min rounds up the latest transfer news, rumours and gossip circulating around the world...

Cristiano Ronaldo has offered himself to Real Madrid on a six-month deal to help his former club cope with the injury absence of Ballon d'Or winner Karim Benzema. Manchester United are hopeful of cutting ties with Ronaldo. (Sport)

Tottenham have been scouting Everton winger Anthony Gordon and could make a move for the former Chelsea target in January. (football.london)

Another player on Chelsea's radar, Declan Rice, could be on the move next summer as West Ham prepare to listen to offers for the England midfielder as his contract begins to wind down. (ExWHUEmployee)

Liverpool also plan to scout Rice at the World Cup to see how he deals with big-game pressure before deciding whether they want to pursue a transfer. (Football Insider)

Leaving Anfield could be Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, who is likely to depart Liverpool once his contract expires in the summer. (Fabrizio Romano)

AC Milan plan to make a loan bid for Chelsea's Hakim Ziyech in January and will look to recruit Armando Broja from the Blues at the end of the season. (Corriere dello Sport)

Ruben Loftus-Cheek is also on Milan's radar after his impressive performance against the Rossoneri in the Champions League. (Calciomercato)

Scott Saunders hosts Graeme Bailey in the latest episode of Talking Transfers, discussing Cristiano Ronaldo's interview and his future, Man Utd's interest in Cody Gakpo, plus the latest on Endrick and Rafael Leao. Available on all audio platforms.

If you can't see the podcast embed, click here to download the episode in full!

FC Dallas and USMNT striker Jesus Ferreira will be watched by Arsenal during the World Cup. (Dean Jones)

Barcelona scouts will be busy at the World Cup as well, with Manchester City duo Bernardo Silva and Ilkay Gundogan the main focus of their searches. (Manchester Evening News)

Meanwhile, Barcelona and Real Madrid have stepped up their interest in Bayern Munich defender Benjamin Pavard, with both clubs holding talks with the Frenchman's entourage ahead of summer bids. (Sport)

Juventus are unlikely to sign Leandro Paredes on a permanent deal once his loan from Paris Saint-Germain expires in the summer. (Gazzetta dello Sport)