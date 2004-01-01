Transfer rumours: Ronaldo granted January transfer; Barcelona play down Messi return

Manchester United have told Cristiano Ronaldo that he will be allowed to leave the club in the January transfer window. The forward sought a move away from Old Trafford over the summer but could not find a suitor, and he has been used sparingly so far this season. (Daily Telegraph)

Meanwhile, Erik ten Hag has told the United board not to hand out any new contracts to players until he figures out which ones are deserving of them. (Daily Telegraph)

Arsenal are ready to hand Bukayo Saka a bumper £200,000-a-week contract in order to fend off interest from rival clubs. Manchester City and Liverpool have been linked with a move in recent months. (Football.london)

The Gunners also want to tie Gabriel Martinelli down to a new deal, with Chelsea said to be 'monitoring' his situation. (Daily Mail)

One forward who could be heading out of Chelsea is Hakim Ziyech, who is still wanted by AC Milan in the January transfer window. The Blues host the Rossoneri in the Champions League on Wednesday. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Barcelona boss Xavi has played down talk of a reunion with PSG's Lionel Messi and has urged the media to 'let him live in peace'. (Official)

Liverpool have set aside 'huge money' to spend on a January signing that could potentially reignite their flailing season. (Football Insider)

While it was widely reported that Manchester United made a move for Adrien Rabiot in the summer, they were also knocked back by his Juventus teammate Manuel Locatelli. (Calciomercato)

Tottenham are targeting an ambitious swoop for Barcelona's Marc-Andre ter Stegen as a long-term replacement to Hugo Lloris. (Jeunes Footeux)

Real Madrid are willing to let Dani Ceballos leave the club on a free transfer after a disappointing return to the club. He could join Real Betis next summer. (Marca)

William Saliba has confirmed that he is in talks with Arsenal over a new deal. Barcelona were considering a move for him this summer if they had failed to land Jules Kounde. (Fabrizio Romano)