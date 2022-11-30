Transfer rumours: Ronaldo mulling Al Nassr offer; Real eye Fernandes

90min rounds up the latest transfer news, rumours and gossip circulating around the world...

While Cristiano Ronaldo has received a mammoth offer from Saudi Arabia side Al Nassr, he still wants to play Champions League football and has not responded to the offer. (The Sun)

Real Madrid are keeping tabs on Ronaldo's old Manchester United teammate and Portugal colleague Bruno Fernandes, who has two goals and two assists at the World Cup so far. (Record)

Inter are prepared to sell Netherlands wing back Denzel Dumfries and want at least €30m from potential suitors Tottenham. (Tuttosport)

Man Utd will exercise a clause in Marcus Rashford's contract to extend it by 12 months and stop other clubs talking to him. The forward has scored three times at the World Cup so far. (The Mirror)

Scotland midfielder Billy Gilmour could leave Brighton in January to sign for Villarreal on loan. (The Times)

Scott Saunders hosts Graeme Bailey in the latest episode of Talking Transfers, discussing Cristiano Ronaldo's interview and his future, Man Utd's interest in Cody Gakpo, plus the latest on Endrick and Rafael Leao. Available on all audio platforms.

If you can't see the podcast embed, click here to download the episode in full!

Tammy Abraham has fallen out of favour at Roma and is being eyed by Aston Villa, the club he scored 25 Championship goals for during the 2018/19 season. (Calciomercato)

Gareth Bale has a clause in his LAFC contract which allows him to leave the MLS franchise before the start of the new season in February. (The Sun)

Manchester United staff are hopeful young star Amad Diallo can prove himself at his parent club once his loan spell with Sunderland ends. (Manchester Evening News)