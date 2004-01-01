Transfer rumours: Ronaldo reacts to Sporting claim; Chelsea confident on Kounde

Cristiano Ronaldo says Portuguese reports linking him with a move back to former club Sporting CP are ‘fake’ after his car was supposedly seen at their stadium.

Barcelona are pushing forward with their efforts to sign Sevilla centre-back Jules Kounde, who has long been on the radar of Chelsea. The Catalan giants also remain keen on prising Cesar Azpilicueta and Marcos Alonso away from Stamford Bridge despite their financial woes.

The Blues remain ‘increasingly confident’ of landing Kounde but are also looking to sign Paris Saint-Germain's Presnel Kimpembe in a deal that could be worth £40m.

Robert Lewandowski has met his new Barcelona teammates after completing a medical ahead of his impending move from Bayern Munich.

Reports in Spain say Frenkie de Jong is against joining Manchester United or any other Premier League club but would entertain leaving Camp Nou for Bayern Munich.

Real Madrid's number one midfield target for 2023 remains Borussia Dortmund and England midfielder Jude Bellingham.

Liverpool are also keen on signing Bellingham but may make an immediate £42.5m move for Sporting CP midfielder Matheus Nunes, who has also attracted interest from Wolves and Chelsea.

Tottenham are interested in signing Barcelona forward Memphis Depay but are only prepared to offer £14m and not the £17m the Catalan club wants. The Dutchman is also reluctant to leave Camp Nou despite the abundance of options at Xavi's disposal.

Bayern Munich are closing in on an €80m deal for Juventus centre-back Matthijs de Ligt, with his replacement in Turin looking likely to be Villarreal's Pau Torres at this stage.

Manchester City have accelerated their attempts to sign Marc Cucurella from Brighton & Hove Albion. The Spaniard will cost around £50m, with the Seagulls not particularly interested in selling one of their prized assets.

Cucurella's potential arrival could cover the void left by the departing Oleksandr Zinchenko. The versatile Ukrainian is closing on a £30m move to Arsenal, where he'll reunite with former teammate Gabriel Jesus.

West Ham are expected to seal the loan signing of Chelsea forward Armando Broja until next summer, although they had initially wanted to complete a permanent transfer.

Everton will go back to Burnley with a new offer for forward Maxwel Cornet after an initial loan bid was rejected by the Clarets.

Napoli have enquired to Chelsea about backup goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga.

Nottingham Forest’s summer spending spree could soon continue with a £10m double deal for Huddersfield duo Lewis O’Brien and Harry Toffolo.