Transfer rumours: Ronaldo waits on future, Liverpool & Man City tracking Saka

Cristiano Ronaldo wants to wait and see who Manchester United unveil as their next permanent manager before deciding whether he will stay at Old Trafford next season.

Tottenham appear to be targeting a left-sided centre-back in the summer window, with Sven Botman, Alessandro Bastoni and Josko Gvardiol all on their shortlist.

But after their approach for the Dutch defender was knocked back last month, Newcastle intend to continue their pursuit of Botman at the end of the season too.

Arsenal want to open contract talks with Bukayo Saka with Liverpool and Manchester City keeping tabs on his situation in north London. His current deal expires in 2023.

Declan Rice has admitted that his footballing idol was John Terry, with reports continuing to link the young midfielder with a move back to Chelsea.

Napoli and Nigeria striker Victor Osimhen is expected to receive another approach from Spurs this summer after their advances were spurned in the January window.

Real Madrid are lining up a move for Bayern Munich midfielder Corentin Tolisso, but will face competition from Lyon for his signature.

Everton are pushing forward with their rebuild, and plan to hand former Spurs chief Steve Hitchen and ex-Toffees midfielder Tim Cahill high-ranking jobs at Goodison Park.

While Jesse Lingard was denied a deadline day move away from Manchester United, there are plenty of suitors to sign him on a free transfer this summer, with Juventus emerging as a potential destination.

Arsenal outcast William Saliba is being eyed by West Ham. The French defender is currently on loan at Marseille and is attracting interest from Milan, Inter and Real Madrid.

Thomas Tuchel has requested that Chelsea pursue Real Madrid centre-back Eder Militao this summer, with the Blues set to lose Andreas Christensen, Antonio Rudiger and Cesar Azpilicueta on free transfers.