Transfer rumours: Ronaldo wants PSG move; Liverpool & Arsenal scrap for Thuram

Cristiano Ronaldo has confessed that he could see himself playing for Paris Saint-Germain when he leaves Manchester United. (L'Equipe)

Scouts from Chelsea have been keeping a close eye on Brentford striker Ivan Toney, who could emerge as a top target for the January transfer window. (Fichajes)

Liverpool and Arsenal have joined the race to sign Borussia Monchengladbach forward Marcus Thuram. The Frenchman is out of contract at the end of the season and has been heavily linked with Bayern Munich. (Fussballtransfers)

Manchester City are planning talks with the agent of Bernardo Silva during the World Cup to determine a plan for his future. The Premier League champions are aware he wants to join Barcelona and will not stand in his way if the right offer arrives. (Mundo Deportivo)

The La Liga side are also keen on City's Ilkay Gundogan but are aware they may struggle to sign the German in January, so Barcelona are looking at Leicester City's Youri Tielemans instead. (Mundo Deportivo)

Leaving Spain could be Real Madrid duo Eden Hazard and Nacho Fernandez, both of whom are wanted by Unai Emery at Aston Villa. (El Nacional)

Tottenham are tracking Benfica centre-back Antonio Silva. The 19-year-old is being scouted by a number of top sides across Europe. (Dean Jones)

AC Milan hope to strike a deal with Chelsea to sign winger Hakim Ziyech after the World Cup. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

As they hunt for a new striker in the January transfer window, Man Utd scouts have been keeping a close eye on Red Bull Salzburg's Benjamin Sesko. The Slovenian teenager has already agreed to join RB Leipzig next summer. (Dean Jones)

Juventus have emerged at a likely landing spot for Bayern Munich defender Benjamin Pavard after he admitted he would be open to a new challenge. (JuveFC.com)