Transfer rumours: Ronaldo-Osimhen swap deal; Man City reject Bernardo bid

Super agent Jorge Mendes could try and engineer a swap deal that would see €100m-rated Victor Osimhen join Manchester United and Cristiano Ronaldo head to Napoli on loan.

Manchester City have rejected a £59m bid from Paris Saint-Germain for playmaker Bernardo Silva. Barcelona are also keen to prise the 28-year-old away from the Premier League champions.

Chelsea are preparing to lodge a fourth bid for Leicester City defender Wesley Fofana worth in the region of £75m. The 21-year-old is currently training with the Foxes' Under-23s after being dropped by manager Brendan Rodgers over a lack of focus.

West Ham are hoping to close an £50m agreement with Lyon for the signing of Brazilian playmaker Lucas Paqueta. The Hammers have also seen a second bid for Club Brugge midfielder Hans Vanaken turned down.

Ajax head coach Alfred Schreuder remains confident that Antony will not be joining Manchester United this summer.

The Red Devils may test the resolve of PSV Eindhoven, who fell to Rangers in qualification for the Champions League group stages, by launching a £25m bid for Cody Gakpo.

Hakim Ziyech's proposed return to Ajax has stalled, which could open up the possibility of Tottenham Hotspur swooping in for the Chelsea attacking midfielder.

Liverpool do want to sign a new central midfielder if possible, with Marcos Llorente, who has been tipped to leave Atletico Madrid, among Jurgen Klopp's top targets.

The Reds' long-term pursuit of Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham could be aided by the Bundesliga giants' interest in signing Naby Keita.

Scott Saunders, Graeme Bailey, Toby Cudworth and Harry Symeou bring you Talking Transfers, discussing Antony attempting to push through a move to Man Utd, Frenkie de Jong and Pierre-Emerick Aubayemang's futures at Barcelona and Arsenal's interest in Pedro Neto. Available on all audio platforms and the 90min YouTube channel.

If you can't see the podcast embed, click here to download the episode in full!

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has confirmed that Marco Asensio is looking to leave the club. Manchester United have been offered the chance to sign the Spaniard, while Arsenal have previously shown interest.

Barcelona could be involved in as many as 14 transfers before the transfer window closes on September 1.

The agent of Dynamo Moscow winger Arsen Zakharyan has confirmed that his client is close to joining Chelsea - who are thought to have lodged a £12.5m bid.

Juventus are closing in on the loan signing of Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Leandro Paredes. The deal will also contain a £12m obligation to buy clause.

Roma are interested in signing Albert Sambi Lokonga from Arsenal after new signing Georginio Wijnaldum fractured his tibia in training.

Manchester United have been unable to lure France defender Benjamin Pavard away from Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich.

Bayern Munich forward Joshua Zirkzee looks to be heading to Serie A outfit Bologna in a deal worth £7m. The Bavarian giants have also negotiated a 50% sell-on clause.

Fulham and Lazio are interested in signing Tottenham full-back Sergio Reguilon on loan. Nottingham Forest have also shown an interest in the 25-year-old Spaniard.

Borussia Dortmund are eyeing a season-long loan move for talented Manchester City winger Cole Palmer.

