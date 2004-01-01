Transfer rumours: Ronaldo's agent eyes Chelsea; De Jong expected to stay at Barcelona

Super agent Jorge Mendes has again contacted Chelsea to see whether a deal to take Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo to Stamford Bridge is possible.

Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong is now expected to stay at the club despite serious interest from Manchester United and Chelsea. Liverpool have also been keeping tabs on the Dutchman's situation at Camp Nou.

Bayern Munich have ruled out making a late move for De Jong even though they've been unable to tie up a deal for RB Leipzig midfielder Konrad Laimer.

Chelsea are interested in signing Wilfried Zaha from Crystal Palace but could face competition from London rivals Arsenal.

Callum Hudson-Odoi is to undergo a medical with Bayer Leverkusen ahead of a season-long loan move from Chelsea.

PSV Eindhoven forward Cody Gakpo says Antony's impending move to Manchester United will not affect his future.

Tottenham full-back Sergio Reguilon will join Atletico Madrid on a season-long loan deal, but the move will not include an option to buy. Harry Winks, meanwhile, is on the verge of joining Sampdoria on loan.

Arsenal are the frontrunners for the signature of want-away Real Madrid winger Marco Asensio - a player Carlo Ancelotti has admitted could leave the Santiago Bernabeu.

Scott Saunders, Graeme Bailey & Toby Cudworth bring you Talking Transfers, discussing Lucas Paqueta's potential move to West Ham, Chelsea's plans to sign Anthony Gordon, Wesley Fofana and Arsen Zakharyan and the latest from Old Trafford.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola will be given at least £100m to spend in the January transfer window but no more signings are planned for August.

Liverpool are unlikely to pursue a move for Wolves midfielder Ruben Neves after manager Bruno Lage said he is "99%" sure that he will stay at Molineux.

Paris Saint-Germain have their eyes on Monaco centre-back Axel Disasi after a move for Inter's Milan Skriniar fell through. The Parisiens are also closing on the signing of Napoli midfielder Fabian Ruiz.

Lyon could offer Juventus midfielder Arthur Melo a route out of Turin with his first team opportunities likely to be limited under Massimiliano Allegri.

West Ham hope to complete the signing of Lyon playmaker Lucas Paqueta on Monday after the Brazilian underwent a medical on Sunday. A deal worth €60m has been agreed with the Ligue 1 giants.

Chelsea have told Trevoh Chalobah and Kepa Arrizabalaga that they would like them to stay at the club despite being linked with moves away.