Transfer rumours: Ronaldo's Al-Nassr decision; Arteta eyes Asensio

90min rounds up the latest transfer news, rumours and gossip circulating around the world...

Arsenal will look to sign Real Madrid's Marco Asensio in the January transfer window at manager Mikel Arteta's request. (Mundo Deportivo)

Cristiano Ronaldo remains undecided on a mammoth £173m-a-year contract offer from Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr. The free agent will decide his future once the World Cup ends. (The Mirror)

Manchester United could be forced into selling Marcus Rashford in the summer as the forward approaches the end of his contract. Real Madrid could target the England star as a potential successor for Karim Benzema. (The Mirror)

Paris Saint-Germain are admirers of England midfielder Jude Bellingham. The French giants are keen to improve in midfield, with director Luis Campos targeting signings in that area. (Le10Sport)

However, a January move as unlikely as president Nasser al-Khelaifi "doesn't think" the club will make any signings in the winter transfer window. (L'Equipe)

It is also claimed Manchester City would be willing to sell Jack Grealish - their record signing - to fund a move for Bellingham. (Football Insider)

Scott Saunders hosts Graeme Bailey in the latest episode of Talking Transfers, discussing Cristiano Ronaldo's interview and his future, Man Utd's interest in Cody Gakpo, plus the latest on Endrick and Rafael Leao. Available on all audio platforms.

If you can't see the podcast embed, click here to download the episode in full!

Chelsea's interest in RB Leipzig defender Josko Gvardiol - currently starring for Croatia at the World Cup - has become 'literally overwhelming' for the German side as they get ready to accept a sale. (Corriere dello Sport)

Bayern Munich have made a move to sign Borussia Monchengladbach and France forward Marcus Thuram, offering him a five-year contract amid interest from Tottenham, Newcastle, Man Utd, Arsenal, Inter and Atletico Madrid. (Sport Mediaset)