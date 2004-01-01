Transfer rumours: Ronaldo's huge Saudi offer; Messi's PSG future

A Saudi club has made a €30m bid for Manchester United superstar Cristiano Ronaldo, including a mammoth contract. The Portuguese legend has told his current employers to consider any suitable offers for him this summer, but United insist he is not for sale.

Paris Saint-Germain are keen to extend Lionel Messi's contract at Parc des Princes. The iconic attacker is into the final 12 months of his deal in the French capital.

Barcelona head coach Xavi has told midfielder Frenkie de Jong that he may need to be sold due to the club's financial difficulties, with Man Utd still pushing for a deal.

France international winger Ousmane Dembele will finally sign a new contract at Camp Nou on Thursday following a lengthy period of uncertainty surrounding his future.

United and Arsenal target Lisandro Martinez has rejected the Gunners as his preference is to move to Old Trafford. The Red Devils have reached a broad agreement with Ajax for the versatile defensive player.

Free agent Jesse Lingard could link up with former Man Utd teammate Wayne Rooney at D.C. United.

Having completed the signing of Raheem Sterling on Wednesday, Chelsea are closing in on the signature of Napoli centre-back Kalidou Koulibaly - who is set to undergo a medical.

The Blues are also in talks with Paris Saint-Germain over defender Presnel Kimpembe.

Nathan Ake is also close to a return to Stamford Bridge, and Man City could replace him with impressive RB Leipzig youngster Josko Gvardiol.

Academy graduate Levi Colwill could leave Chelsea as a result of their business, with Southampton interested, while young full-back Ian Maatsen is close to sealing a loan move to Burnley in the Championship.

Listen now to 90min's Talking Transfers podcast, with Scott Saunders, Graeme Bailey, Harry Symeou & Toby Cudworth. On the latest show they discuss Chelsea's interest in Antony and Serge Gnabry, why Man Utd have still not signed Frenkie de Jong, Man City's pursuit of Marc Cucurella and more. Available on all audio platforms and the 90min YouTube channel.

If you can't see the podcast embed, click here to download the episode in full!

Winger Serge Gnabry is close to agreeing a new contract at Bayern Munich. The former Arsenal man had been linked with a move away having entered the final year of his deal.

Juventus have turned their attention to Villarreal centre-back Pau Torres as they prepare for life without Matthijs de Ligt.

Real Madrid will not offer attacker Marco Asensio a new contract this summer, but the player does not want to leave yet so may well walk away for free in 12 months' time. He has been tipped to join up with Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool.

Newly-moneyed Newcastle are set to make a final effort to sign priority target Moussa Diaby from Bayer Leverkusen this summer.

Man City are prepared to let young striker Liam Delap leave the club this window. Both Southampton and Burnley have registered an interest in either a loan or permanent deal.

Aston Villa starlet Carney Chukwuemeka has been left out of the side's pre-season tour having failed to sign a new contract. Several top European clubs are interested in his signature, while Newcastle and Arsenal are now keeping tabs on the situation.

Arturo Vidal has left Inter to sign for Flamengo in Brazil, in a move that could pave the way for Paulo Dybala to finally join the Nerazzurri.

Inter are also closing in on the signing of centre-backa Gleison Bremer of Torino.