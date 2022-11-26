Transfer rumours: Ronaldo's huge Saudi offer; Shakhtar drop Mudryk demands

90min rounds up the latest transfer news, rumours and gossip circulating around the world...

Cristiano Ronaldo has been offered a three-year contract by Saudi Arabian side Al Nassr worth £186m. (CBS)

Shakhtar Donetsk have lowered their demands for exciting winger and Arsenal target Mykhaylo Mudryk to around £40m plus potential add-ons. (The Mirror)

Manchester United are ready to challenge Barcelona for Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi, who recently signed a new contract which includes a €60m release clause. (Mundo Deportivo)

Tottenham are still keen on Juventus and USA star Weston McKennie, though he would set the north Londoners back around €30m. (Calciomercato)

West Ham and Everton are both chasing teenager Colombia international Jhon Duran, who has made an impressive start to life in Major League Soccer with Chicago Fire. (The Sun)

Man Utd are closer in on a deal which will see former Liverpool transfer guru Michael Edwards arrive at Old Trafford in the summer. (Football Insider)

Leicester are leading the race for Etienne Camara, who is rated at £10m by Huddersfield and has just signed a new contract, but face competition from Brighton and Nottingham Forest. (The Sun)

Scott Saunders hosts Graeme Bailey in the latest episode of Talking Transfers, discussing Cristiano Ronaldo's interview and his future, Man Utd's interest in Cody Gakpo, plus the latest on Endrick and Rafael Leao. Available on all audio platforms.

Inter value Dutch defender Denzel Dumfries at €60m and would use any proceeds from the sale to fund a move for Atalanta‘s Giorgio Scalvini. (Gazzetta Dello Sport)

Chelsea have an option in Callum Hudson-Odoi's loan deal with Bayer Leverkusen which would see the versatile winger return to Stamford Bridge midway through the season. (Kicker)

Napoli will consider a move for Adama Traore when the Spaniard becomes a free agent in the summer. The current Serie A leaders could do with another right winger should Hirving Lozano leave in the imminent future. (Gazzetta Dello Sport)