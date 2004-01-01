Transfer rumours: Ronaldo's loan deal; Antoine Griezmann up for sale

Manchester United are only willing to leave Cristiano Ronaldo leave this summer through a loan deal. The Portugal forward is looking for an Old Trafford exit but no club has come calling yet.

Atletico Madrid have put striker Antoine Griezmann up for sale in a bid to fund a move for Ronaldo.

Chelsea and Inter have already finalised an agreement for Romelu Lukaku to spend a second season on loan in Italy.

Youri Tielemans remains a top target for Arsenal. The Belgian doesn't want a new contract at Leicester and only has one year left on his current deal, though the Gunners are yet to submit an offer.

Reports in Spain continue to suggest Jules Kounde will soon become a Barcelona player, though Chelsea still believe their deal with Sevilla will go through.

Jurgen Klopp says Liverpool 'have our squad' for the upcoming season and does not envisage the club making any more signings this summer.

Eder Militao has signed a new contract with Real Madrid, who have inserted a whopping €500m release clause into the deal.

Bayern Munich have reached an agreement with Rennes to sign 17-year-old Mathys Tel, with the overall package costing around €28.5m.

Paris Saint-Germain are closing in on RB Leipzig right back Nordi Mukiele after the two clubs made a breakthrough in negotiations.

Leeds and AC Milan target Charles De Ketelaere was left out of Club Brugge's squad for their first league match of the season against Genk on Sunday.

Nice have approached Leicester stalwart Kasper Schmeichel after failing to sign Yann Sommer from Borussia Monchengladbach.

Everton are ready to offload Dele Alli less than a year after bringing him in from Tottenham.

