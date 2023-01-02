Transfer rumours: Ronaldo's ridiculous Newcastle clause; Chelsea close in on €127m Fernandez deal

90min rounds up the latest transfer news, rumours and gossip circulating around the world...

Cristiano Ronaldo's contract with Saudi side Al Nassr contains a clause which would allow him to join Newcastle United on loan should they qualify for the Champions League. The Magpies currently sit third in the Premier League table. (Marca)

Liverpool are ready to make another approach to Matheus Nunes after failing to sign him from Sporting CP last summer. The Reds are hoping to reach a £44m agreement with his new club Wolves. (Daily Telegraph)

Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester United are unwilling to meet Atletico Madrid's demands to pay a £10m fee in order to take Joao Felix on loan for the rest of the season. Any deal would also come with an £86m purchase clause. (Evening Standard)

Tottenham have cooled their interest in Sporting CP wing-back Pedro Porro as they are not willing to trigger his £40m release clause. (Sky Sports)

Chelsea are close to agreeing a €127m deal with Benfica to sign Enzo Fernandez, with a transfer set to be paid in several instalments. (Gianluca di Marzio)

Real Madrid and Liverpool target Jude Bellingham will communicate to Borussia Dortmund this week that he would like to leave the club at the end of the season. (AS)

Erik ten Hag has admitted that there is a 'need' for Manchester United to sign a striker in the January transfer window. (Daily Mail)

One forward on United's radar is Randal Kolo Muani, who Eintracht Frankfurt would consider selling if they receive a bid in the region of £55m. (Nicolo Schira)

Despite interest from across Europe, Memphis Depay is now likely to stay at Barcelona until the end of the season and leave on a free transfer rather than move for a fee this month. The likes of Manchester United, Newcastle and Roma have been linked with his signature. (Sport)

Bournemouth are weighing up a move for Juventus midfielder Weston McKennie. The USMNT star has previously been touted as a target for Tottenham, Aston Villa and Southampton. (Sky Sport Italia)

Marquinhos is in talks with PSG over a new contract, but the potential length of the deal is proving to be a sticking point. (Fabrizio Romano)

Manchester United target Yann Sommer has informed current club Borussia Monchengladbach that he would like to join Bayern Munich this window as they search for a replacement to the injured Manuel Neuer. (SZ)