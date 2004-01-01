Transfer rumours: Ronaldo's two suitors; Bayern lead Thuram race

Cristiano Ronaldo is on the hunt for a new club after agreeing to part ways with Manchester United immediately, and is currently weighing up two options - remaining in the Premier League with Newcastle United or heading to Saudi Arabia with Al-Nassr. (Marca)

However, other reports claim that Newcastle are not interested in signing Ronaldo, while the likes of Chelsea and Inter Miami are also backing away from a potential deal. (Telegraph)

One option Ronaldo does have on the table is with non-league side AFC Crewe, who are willing to pay him a club-record £35-a-week deal. (Daily Star)

While Ronaldo is not currently under consideration, Chelsea are close to completing a deal to sign Christopher Nkunku next summer. The RB Leipzig star was recently ruled out of France's World Cup campaign through injury. (Telegraph)

Bayern Munich are ready to offer Marcus Thuram a €7m-a-season deal to sign for them, with the likes of Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham all considering a move. His contract with Borussia Monchengladbach expires at the end of the season. (Calcio Mercato)

England midfield duo Declan Rice and Jude Bellingham will be subjected to a transfer war between Real Madrid, Liverpool, Chelsea, Manchester United and Manchester City. (Telegraph)

Arsenal are considering whether to make a fresh move for Palmeiras midfielder Danilo in the January window. (The Sun)

Aurelien Tchouameni has admitted that Liverpool made contact with him over the summer about a transfer, but once Real Madrid made an offer, his heart was set on moving to the Santiago Bernabeu. (Le Parisien)

Borussia Dortmund starlet Youssoufa Moukoko remains in talks to stay at the club beyond this season despite heavy links to Real Madrid, Barcelona and Liverpool. (Fabrizio Romano)

Moise Kean's loan at Juventus could be cut short with Newcastle ready to take him off of Everton's hands on a permanent deal. (Calcio Mercato)

Memphis Depay has admitted he is uncertain about his Barcelona future. Manchester United and Tottenham have been linked with January moves for the out-of-favour Blaugrana forward. (Daily Mirror)