Transfer rumours: Saint-Maximin on Man Utd radar; Bayern chasing De Jong

Manchester United are interested in striking a deal for Newcastle's Allan Saint-Maximin amid concerns that they will not be able to convince Ajax to part ways with Antony.

Officials from Old Trafford will also fly to Barcelona this week to try and thrash out a deal for midfielder Frenkie de Jong, but they will have to fend off interest from Bayern Munich, who are ready to pursue a loan deal which would include an option to buy.

Liverpool will reignite their interest in Leicester City midfielder Youri Tielemans amid concerns over their slow start. However, the Belgian would prefer a move to Arsenal.

Gunners boss Mikel Arteta is ready to offer up four players to aid his pursuit of winger Pedro Neto of Wolves: Rob Holding, Ainsley Maitland-Niles, Hector Bellerin and Reiss Nelson.

Arsenal plan to sell Maitland-Niles permanently, with West Ham, Fulham and Bournemouth all keen.

Chelsea have launched an enquiry for 25-year-old Porto winger Pepe, but they have been pointed to his €70m release clause.

Blues officials are also working on a deal to sign AC Milan forward Rafael Leao, who has attracted significant interest from Paris Saint-Germain.

Inter want a new centre-back this summer but are delaying bids until they find out the availability of Chelsea's Trevoh Chalobah, who is expected to be made available for loan if the Blues can land Wesley Fofana.

Rivals AC Milan are chasing their own centre-back as well and are nearing an agreement over personal terms with Tottenham's Japhet Tanganga, who is ready to push for a loan move which includes an option to buy.

Spurs are keen to free up some space in the squad to enable them to make a bid for Leeds forward Daniel James.

Juventus are waiting for Memphis Depay to terminate his Barcelona contract before deciding on their next move, having already struck an agreement to sign Marseille's Arkadiusz Milik as an alternative to the Dutchman.

The focus is on outgoings at Real Madrid, with Alvaro Odriozola, Marco Asensio and Mariano all still available for transfer.

Fulham are chasing a deal for PSG left-back Layvin Kurzawa. The 29-year-old hasn't played competitively since August 2021, when he was given nine minutes in the dying embers of the Trophee des Champions.

A £30m bid is expected to be sent from Newcastle to Gladbach for midfielder Kouadio Kone. The 21-year-old was one of the brightest emerging stars in the Bundesliga last season and has been linked to a whole host of top sides.

Newcastle are also in for Watford's Joao Pedro. A £25m bid has been made and some reports claim it has been accepted, while others state the Hornets have turned it down.