Transfer rumours: Saka's new Arsenal deal; Chelsea unhappy with Barcelona

Arsenal have offered star forward Bukayo Saka a new long-term contract which would double his wages at the Emirates to ward off interest from Manchester City.

Chelsea have offered Jules Kounde a five-year contract. However, Barcelona remain in the hunt for the Sevilla defender and are said to have reached an agreement in principle for the transfer.

Blues manager Thomas Tuchel has hinted he is not happy with Barça's pursuit of Cesar Azpilicueta, who still has a year left to run on his contract at Stamford Bridge.

Liverpool made an enquiry over Jude Bellingham's availability back in June but were firmly rebuffed by Borussia Dortmund, who consider the England international untouchable this summer.

Real Madrid were interested in signing Gabriel Jesus before the Brazilian opted for Arsenal.

Los Blancos have also rejected the chance to sign Inter striker Edin Dzeko because of his age.

Newcastle have been linked with a shock move for Barcelona forward Memphis Depay, who could become surplus to requirements at Camp Nou this season.

Manchester United target Antony is expected to remain at Ajax this summer, according to manager Alfred Schreuder.

AC Milan do not want to pay Club Brugge's asking price of €35m for Charles de Ketelaere and have backed away from the deal. Leeds have upped their offer to €40m.

Sadio Mane has described his move from Liverpool to Bayern Munich as "the best decision I have [made] in my career".

Juventus and Aaron Ramsey are struggling to agree terms to terminate his contract early by mutual consent.

Georginio Wijnaldum is free to leave Paris Saint-Germain this season and is being eyed up by Roma, who are preparing a loan deal for the Dutchman.

