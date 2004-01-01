Transfer rumours: Salah contract breakthrough, Barça's stance on Fernandes

Mohamed Salah is finally close to signing a new deal with Liverpool, having gone toe-to-toe with the club during discussions over a new and improved contract.

Barcelona had taken a look at potentially making a move for Manchester United star Bruno Fernandes before he signed a new contract at Old Trafford.

Robert Lewandowski has told Barcelona he would like to sign for them if they can offer him a deal of two or more years.

Erik ten Hag is Man Utd's main managerial target this summer and he could bring Antony and Jurrien Timber from Ajax with him if he were to move to England.

Real Madrid are confident of landing a deal for Napoli midfielder Fabian Ruiz, who has previously played for Carlo Ancelotti and attracted interest from Arsenal.

Leicester are considering whether to cash in on midfielder James Maddison this summer. The England international has attracted interest in the past but his sale could help Brendan Rodgers reshape his Foxes squad.

Kieran Tierney continues to earn admirers from around Europe but the Scotland international is not thought to be interested in a move away from the Emirates.

Leeds are tracking Manchester United youngster James Garner, who is enjoying rave reviews for a brilliant loan spell with Nottingham Forest.

Tottenham have reached an agreement with midfielder Oliver Skipp over a new contract. The youngster has been missing since January with a groin issue.

Inter duo Lautaro Martinez and Stefan de Vrij could both be moved on in the summer should the right offers come in.

For more from Jude Summerfield, follow him on Twitter!