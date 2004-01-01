Transfer rumours: Salah to leave Liverpool for free; Real Madrid prioritise Bellingham

Mohamed Salah is unlikely to sign a new contract at Liverpool and is set to leave on a free transfer when his deal expires at the end of the 2022/23 season.

Chelsea are readying an official bid to sign Manchester City star Raheem Sterling, while the Blues are interested in bringing Nathan Ake back to the club.

Thomas Tuchel's side are continuing discussions for Matthijs de Ligt, while they are ready to rival PSG for Inter centre-back Milan Skriniar.

The signing of Jude Bellingham will be Real Madrid's top priority heading into the summer 2023 transfer window, but they will have to beat the likes of Chelsea and Liverpool in the race for his signature.

Tottenham are in talks with Everton over the potential signings of Richarlison and Anthony Gordon. Spurs' discussions for the Brazilian are more advanced than any other club, but a deal for Gordon would be more complicated. They also retain an interest in Jordan Pickford.

Gabriel Jesus has finalised personal terms with Arsenal and will undergo a medical ahead of his £45m move from Manchester City.

Manchester United have held talks with Ajax over both Antony and Lisandro Martinez, though the Dutch side want at least €120m for the pair. The latter is also the subject of intense interest from Arsenal.

Brentford remain hopeful that they will tie Christian Eriksen down to a new long-term contract, spurning an offer from Manchester United in the process.

La Liga president Javier Tebas has admitted he would like to see Robert Lewandowski join Barcelona from Bayern Munich this summer, though the Blaugrana are struggling to meet his €50m asking price.

AC Milan are keeping tabs on PSG trio Julian Draxler, Abdou Diallo and Thilo Kehrer in case the French champions decide to make them available. Divock Origi is also set to complete a move to San Siro in the coming days.

Newcastle could announce the signing of Sven Botman from Lille as soon as Tuesday after he underwent a medical on Tyneside.

Juventus have edged ahead of Barcelona in the race to sign free agent Angel Di Maria, who recently hailed the Bianconeri as 'the biggest club in Italy'.

Crystal Palace have made real progress in their quest to sign midfielder Cheick Doucoure with Lens having agreed a £22m fee with the French club.

Cardiff City owner Vincent Tan has insisted the Bluebirds could still sign Gareth Bale in the future after the Welshman turned their offer down to sign for MLS side LAFC instead.