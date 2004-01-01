Transfer rumours: Silva's dream, Haaland's other suitors, Depay's future

Bernardo Silva is 'dreaming' of a move to Real Madrid and is holding out for a summer switch to the Santiago Bernabeu. Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has previously revealed the midfielder's desire to experience a new footballing challenge.

Manchester City and PSG are expected to step up their efforts to sign Erling Haaland following reports that Real Madrid submitted a formal proposal to the striker in recent weeks. His €75m release clause at Borussia Dortmund kicks in this summer.

After respective January moves fell through, Arsenal and Barcelona will make fresh approaches for Alvaro Morata this summer, with the player keen on a move to Camp Nou.

Tottenham are currently the frontrunners to sign Netherlands centre-back Stefan de Vrij from Inter, with the defender a favourite of current Spurs boss Antonio Conte.

Frank Lampard is hoping that his connections with Chelsea will help Everton land one of their promising youngsters next season, with Blues trio Billy Gilmour, Armando Broja and Conor Gallagher all of interest to the Toffees.

Xavi has decided that Memphis Depay is surplus to requirements just months into the Dutchman's Barcelona career. Serie A giants Inter, Milan and Juventus have all been alerted to the situation and could make their move.

Juventus are ready to hand Paulo Dybala the bumper contract extension they had previously agreed on last year, but only if the Argentine's agent relinquishes most of the hefty commission fee that would come with such a deal. 90min previously revealed that Dybala has been offered around Europe after initial talks reached an impasse.

Liverpool are ready to join Barcelona in the race to sign Marcelo Brozovic if talks over a new contract at Inter are not finalised soon, though a deal is expected to be thrashed out between the midfielder and Serie A champions.

Manchester United post a threat to Liverpool in the race to sign Fulham youngster Fabio Carvalho. The teenager was on course to join the Reds in January and return to Craven Cottage on loan until time ran out in the transfer window. Now, United could try and muscle in.