Transfer rumours: Son frustrated at Spurs; Liverpool & Arsenal plot Caicedo bids

Son Heung-min has been left frustrated by Tottenham's decision to sign Richarlison this summer, as the South Korean believes signing a new left-sided forward was the wrong move.

Ecuador midfielder Moises Caicedo remains on the radars of Liverpool and Arsenal, with Brighton prepared to sanction a sale in January for the right price.

Liverpool could move for Caicedo if they lose either Naby Keita or Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, both of whom are considering their futures at Anfield after failing to make Jurgen Klopp's Champions League squad.

Barcelona remain confident of signing Gavi to a contract extension, though interest from Manchester City, Manchester United, Chelsea, Liverpool, Bayern Munich, Juventus and PSG remains.

Both Chelsea and Manchester United will continue to monitor Frenkie de Jong's game time at Barcelona, with a January bid on the cards if the Dutchman continues to start games on the bench.

A new defensive midfielder will be Chelsea's priority once the January transfer window opens and the Blues are expected to return for Ajax's Edson Alvarez, who wanted to make the move to Stamford Bridge in the summer.

Antonio Rudiger's agent has claimed Chelsea made "next to no effort" to keep the 29-year-old at Stamford Bridge. Instead, the German joined Real Madrid on a free transfer.

Miralem Pjanic is expected to join UAE side Sharjah FC for around €3m, with the Barcelona midfielder believing the contract on offer is too good to turn down.

AC Milan are preparing to offer a new contract to forward Rafael Leao to fend off interest from Chelsea and Liverpool. His current deal contains a €150m release clause which the Rossoneri hope to raise.

RB Leipzig midfielder Konrad Laimer has confessed he is not bothered about playing in the Premier League. The Austrian would prefer a move to Bayern Munich over Liverpool.

Brazilian midfielder Rafinha was on Liverpool's radar on Deadline Day and he was pushing to play alongside brother Thiago, but the Reds ultimately declined to pursue him. He eventually joined Qatari side Al-Arabi from PSG.

The agent of new Napoli star Khvicha Kvaratskhelia has confessed that he nearly joined Fabio Paratici's Juventus a few years ago.

Real Madrid and Barcelona have both entered the race for Dynamo Moscow midfielder Arsen Zakharyan, who has his sights set on Chelsea after a summer transfer collapsed late on.

Right-back Issa Kabore has admitted he does not want to return to parent club Manchester City next summer and is hopeful of turning his loan stay with Marseille into a permanent one.