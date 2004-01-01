Transfer rumours: Spurs' Kane stance, Chelsea eye Kilman

Tottenham have no plans to make a fresh contract offer to talisman Harry Kane for the time being. Having been a target for Man City last summer, the England international will have two years left on his deal at the end of the season and Spurs are well aware that he wants to assess the club's progress and prospects before committing his future.

In-form West Ham attacker Jarrod Bowen has emerged as an option for Liverpool, with the Reds seemingly permanently on the lookout for shrewd potential deals. Centre-back Joe Gomez could be an outgoing at Anfield in the summer, with Aston Villa making him their main target.

Chelsea have scouted impressive Wolves centre-back Max Kilman as they face up to the possibility of losing three defenders for nothing in the the summer. The future of Antonio Rudiger, Andreas Christensen and club captain Cesar Azpilicueta are all up in the air as they enter the final few months of their respective contracts.

Leeds have no intention of selling star man Raphinha until January 2023 at the earliest, despite the winger being left out of the starting lineup for the clash with Man Utd on Sunday. The Whites' hope is that their number ten shines at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar in the winter and his value skyrockets as a result. United and Liverpool are touted as potential destinations.

Arsenal have begun putting plans in a place for a move for 20-year-old Palmeiras midfielder Danilo, with the north London club making an enquiry ahead of the summer - although the Brazilian giants do not want to sell at any price.

The Gunners also remain keen on Lille striker Jonathan David, who has been a standout performer in Ligue 1. However, they could face competition from the likes of Newcastle, Borussia Dortmund and Inter.

The Nerazzurri have also been linked with a move for Man City frontman Gabriel Jesus, and - staying in Italy - Alvaro Morata has insisted he is happy at Juventus having come close to leaving the club in January.

There's one done deal to report: Injury plagued Everton midfielder Jean-Philippe Gbamin has left the club to join CSKA Moscow on loan for the rest of the season.