Transfer rumours: Ten Hag wants Kane at Man Utd; Arsenal open Hazard talks

90min rounds up the latest transfer news, rumours and gossip circulating around the world...

Erik ten Hag has asked Manchester United to sign Harry Kane at the end of the season, with the Tottenham striker at the top of his wish list. (ESPN)

In the meantime, Man Utd continue to push for Wout Weghorst, who is prepared to pay the compensation to terminate his own stay with Besiktas to force through a move to Old Trafford. (Gokhan Dinc)

Man Utd are also battling Bayern Munich for the signing of Eintracht Frankfurt striker Randal Kolo Muani, who has ruled out leaving his current club until the end of the season. (Telefoot)

Arsenal have held talks with Real Madrid about signing Eden Hazard as they look for alternatives to the expensive Mykhaylo Mudryk of Shakhtar Donetsk. (Media Foot)

There is also interest from the Gunners in Barcelona centre-back Eric Garcia, who is expected to be made available for transfer in the summer after losing his place under Xavi. (Fichajes)

Chelsea are considering a move for PSV Eindhoven winger Noni Madueke, who will not be allowed to leave this month following the sale of Cody Gakpo to Liverpool. (Voetbal International)

With a right-back among their top priorities this month, Chelsea could hijack Tottenham's pursuit of Sporting CP's Pedro Porro. (Ben Jacobs)

Paris Saint-Germain have dropped their interest in Angers midfielder Azzedine Ounahi, believing his arrival would only block the progression of their own youth products like Warren Zaire-Emery. (L'Equipe)

Roma striker Tammy Abraham is on Real Madrid's radar, with a summer transfer bid already being prepared. (Defensa Central)

Brighton are expected to listen to bids worth at least £60m for midfielder Moises Caicedo, who is of significant interest to both Chelsea and Liverpool. (The Mirror)

The Seagulls have also rejected an informal offer from Tottenham for forward Leandro Trossard, who will not be allowed to leave the club in January. (Football Insider)

Manchester City and Napoli are tracking the progress of Genk midfielder Bilal El Khannouss, who is expected to become the Belgian club's record sale when he leaves. (HLN)

Sergio Busquets is being lined up by Saudi Arabian side Al Nassr when his Barcelona contract runs out in the summer. (ESPN)

With the France job no longer available, Zinedine Zidane is holding out for the chance to join Juventus. (Calciomercato)