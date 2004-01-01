Transfer rumours: Ten Hag's war chest, Pogba in talks with Juventus & Real Madrid

Real Madrid are confident of closing out a deal for Paris Saint-Germain forward Kylian Mbappe, with Erling Haaland set to join Manchester City instead.

Haaland's arrival could spell the end at the Etihad for Gabriel Jesus, with City prepared to let him go for the right offer.

Incoming Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag could get £200m to spend on new signings at Old Trafford, with around 12 players expected to leave.

One of those players is Nemanja Matic, who has also confirmed his departure and is being touted for a reunion with Jose Mourinho at Roma.

Barcelona are planning a summer approach for Ajax defender Lisandro Martinez as they consider long-term replacements for the ailing Gerard Pique.

Arsenal have started 'knocking on the door' for Napoli midfielder Fabian Ruiz, though they face competition from Newcastle and Atletico Madrid.

Paul Pogba's representatives are in talks with Juventus and Real Madrid over a summer move. United are considering Sergej Milinkovic-Savic as his potential replacement.

Borussia Dortmund plan to make Jude Bellingham feel more important and wanted at the club as they bid to hold off interest from Liverpool and Real Madrid.

William Saliba, who has impressed on loan at Marseille from Arsenal this season, is attracting interest from Atletico Madrid.

Tottenham have been linked with a move for Nottingham Forest starlet Djed Spence, with Antonio Conte targeting a big summer for incoming signings.

Anthony Martial remains likely to return to Manchester United in the summer, with Sevilla not looking to make his loan move permanent.

For more from Jude Summerfield, follow him on Twitter!