Transfer rumours: Timber back on Man Utd radar; Chelsea's Mount concerns

Manchester United are prepared to reignite their interest in Ajax defender Jurrien Timber when the January transfer window opens and could make space for him by offloading Harry Maguire. (Rudy Galetti)

Palmeiras have rejected a bid from Paris Saint-Germain for teenage striker Endrick, who would prefer to join Chelsea. The Blues have confirmed they are ready to trigger his €60m release clause. (ESPN Brazil)

Chelsea's talks with Mason Mount over a contract renewal have hit a wall and club officials are now looking for possible replacements, with Roma's Lorenzo Pellegrini and Villarreal's Yeremy Pino among those identified. (Daily Telegraph)

Real Madrid have doubts over the signing of Tottenham forward Son Heung-min, opening the door for PSG to sign the South Korea international. (El Nacional)

Spurs are also expected to receive interest from Bayern Munich in striker Harry Kane, with the German side ready to step up their pursuit of the 29-year-old Englishman after the World Cup. (FCB Inside)

If he wants to stay at Man Utd, goalkeeper David de Gea will have to take a massive pay cut of at least £100,000 per week. (Daily Star)

United are looking at Brighton's Robert Sanchez as a possible replacement for De Gea. Chelsea are also keen on the Spaniard. (Daily Mirror)

When the January transfer window opens, Arsenal will make a move for wantaway Barcelona forward Memphis Depay. (Fichajes)

Borussia Dortmund have expressed an interest in 20-year-old Liverpool midfielder Tyler Morton, who is currently out on loan with Blackburn Rovers. (The Sun)

Juventus have held talks with the agent of Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, and the Bianconeri are also looking to sign a new right-back in January. Roma's Rick Karsdorp and Real Madrid's Alvaro Odriozola are on their radar. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

With his Man City contract winding down, Ilkay Gundogan is expected to receive an offer to join Barcelona in the January transfer window. (Mundo Deportivo)

Real Madrid have identified Velez Sarsfield winger Gianluca Prestianni as a potential target. The 16-year-old has already made six appearances for the Argentinian side. (Marca)

Barcelona are prepared to rival Real's interest in Prestinanni. (RAC1)