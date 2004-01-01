Transfer rumours: Trio eyeing Ronaldo, Chelsea focused on Kounde

Paris Saint-Germain, Roma and Bayern Munich have all been credited with an interest in Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo, who is weighing up whether to leave Old Trafford in the summer.

Chelsea are focusing on signing Sevilla defender Jules Kounde. The Blues were in for the Frenchman during the summer, though the Spanish club refused to sell. Chelsea have also been told by PSG that they will not be signing Marquinhos.

Andres Iniesta would be interested in a return to Barcelona as a player if the opportunity arises. Iniesta played with current Barça manager Xavi at Camp Nou, while former teammate Dani Alves also returned to Catalonia during the winter.

Roma manager Jose Mourinho is interested in signing Tottenham midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg. The pair worked together in north London before the Portuguese boss was sacked.

Liverpool are in talks with James Milner over a one-year contract extension. Aston Villa, managed by Steven Gerrard, are also interested in taking his former England teammate to Villa Park.

Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund are both tracking Armando Broja, who has impressed while on loan at Southampton.

West Ham are planning new contract talks with star winger Jarrod Bowen, who has scored seven goals in his last seven games in all competitions. He still has over two years left to run on his current deal.

Harry Kane is open to joining Mauricio Pochettino at Manchester United next season if the former Spurs boss moves to Old Trafford.

Manchester City have offered £5.5m for Atletico Mineiro teenager Savio, who is also being tracked by Arsenal.

