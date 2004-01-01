Transfer rumours: Truth behind Mbappe's contract; Liverpool's failed Valverde move

Kylian Mbappe's contract with Paris Saint-Germain was advertised as a three-year deal but the last of those three years is now understood to be optional, with Mbappe himself holding the power to decide whether to trigger it or not.

Jurgen Klopp convinced Liverpool to make a move for Real Madrid midfielder Federico Valverde in the final days of the transfer window, but the Spanish side had absolutely no interest in discussing a sale.

Cristiano Ronaldo rejected a summer move to Saudi Arabia that would have seen him pocket a col £211m per year.

The Manchester United forward is now reconsidering that offer as he expects the unnamed Saudi side to return with a bid to sign him in January.

Harry Kane has informed Bayern Munich that he would be interested in joining the German side next summer if Tottenham fail to compete for silverware again this season.

Young midfielder Gavi is on the cusp of signing a new contract with Barcelona that will include a release clause of around €1bn to fend off interest from Liverpool.

Shakhtar Donetsk would be prepared to sell winger Mykhaylo Mudryk to Arsenal but have no interest in doing so for the €30m fee that has been reported. Instead, they are looking at somewhere closer to the €100m which Man Utd paid for Antony.

Chelsea made a bid of around €70m to sign AC Milan forward Rafael Leao in the final days of the transfer window and will reignite their interest in 2023 if his talks over a new contract continue to stall.

Former Chelsea scout Piet de Visser has confessed that the Blues tried to sign Antony during his time at Sao Paulo but could not get a deal over the line.

Toni Kroos is hesitant to commit to a new contract at Real Madrid as he has had his interest piqued by Manchester City, where Pep Guardiola is desperate to work with the German.

Barcelona are close to an agreement with Atletico Madrid to lower Antoine Griezmann's mandatory transfer clause from €40m to €25m.

Midfield duo Ryan Gravenberch and Leon Goretzka are unhappy with life at Bayern Munich and are among a group of players who would not be upset if Julian Nagelsmann lost his job as manager.

Juventus want to sign a new centre-back and have turned their attention to 24-year-old Igor from Fiorentina.