Transfer rumours: Xavi demands Messi return; Ronaldo's Serie A options

Xavi has asked Barcelona president Joan Laporta to re-sign Lionel Messi from Paris Saint-Germain this summer.

The boss wants Messi alongside Manchester City midfielder Bernardo Silva, who he believes can play 'the Barcelona way', although City are expected to demand a fee of at least €100m to part ways with the Portugal international.

Both AC Milan and Inter have rejected the chance to sign Cristiano Ronaldo from Manchester United this summer. The player's representatives are working tirelessly to try and find an escape route but offers have been few and far between.

Chelsea have failed with a £40m bid for Everton's Anthony Gordon, who Thomas Tuchel believes would provide real competition for Reece James at wing-back.

A £12m bid from the Blues for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has also been knocked back by Barcelona, who believe they can double that fee for the Gabon international.

Liverpool are expected to make a £51m offer for Sporting CP midfielder Matheus Nunes, although other reports have suggested the Portuguese side could do bid at closer to the £30m mark.

Scouts from Barcelona have drawn up a five-man shortlist in response to Xavi's plea for a new right-back: Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Juan Foyth, Jeremie Frimpong, Diogo Dalot and Thomas Meunier.

Harry Kane will demand a release clause in his negotiations over a new contract with Tottenham. The striker is happy to stay but wants the chance to move on if Spurs fail to match his ambition, with Bayern Munich watching on closely.

Espanyol striker Raul de Tomas is on Manchester United's radar. The 27-year-old, who netted 17 La Liga goals last season, is expected to be available for around the €30m mark.

Some of that money could be raised through the sale of James Garner, with United now open to offers for the young midfielder.

Arsenal are prepared to offload Granit Xhaka to make space in their squad for Leicester City midfielder Youri Tielemans, who has one year remaining on his contract and is not interested in signing a renewal.

The Gunners have been offered the chance to reignite negotiations for Juventus midfielder Arthur but have swiftly declined, and the Brazilian is now expected to stay in Turin as no other suitors can be found.

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has warned Marco Asensio that there will be no guarantees of minutes this season but is happy to keep the winger around as cover for the first team.

Everton's search for a new striker has taken them towards Southampton's Che Adams, who is now the Toffees' top transfer target for the remainder of the window.