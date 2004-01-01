Transfer rumours: Ziyech flies to Amsterdam; Man Utd in for Hakimi

Hakim Ziyech did not travel back to London with the Chelsea squad after Sunday's 3-0 defeat to Leeds and instead boarded a plane to take him to Amsterdam for talks with Ajax.

Manchester United are ready to launch a bid to sign PSG right-back Achraf Hakimi, who is also on the radar of Barcelona.

The Red Devils are also preparing one final push to sign Frenkie de Jong in the hope that Barcelona's desperation to register Jules Kounde could see them soften their stance on the Dutchman's departure.

PSV forward Cody Gakpo has agreed personal terms with United, who have been warned they must pay €50m if they want to sign the 23-year-old.

Jurgen Klopp has ruled out selling midfielder Naby Keita this summer but has acknowledged that Liverpool would need to sign a replacement for the Guinea international if he does decide to push for an exit.

Arsenal's priority for the remainder of the transfer window is Wolves forward Pedro Neto, with a bid for the Portugal international expected to arrive in the coming days.

The Gunners will also make one final move for Leicester midfielder Youri Tielemans this week before they move on to other targets, such as Brighton's Moises Caicedo or AC Milan's Sandro Tonali.

Manchester City are ready to offer Bernardo Silva an enormous new contract in the hope of ending the speculation of a move to Barcelona once and for all.

Talks have been held between Tottenham and Atalanta midfielder Ruslan Malinovskyi after the Ukraine international declined a move to Marseille this summer.

Spurs have also scheduled a meeting with Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg to discuss his happiness at the club amid concerns that he could have his head turned by reported interest from Real Madrid in the wake of Casemiro's move to Man Utd.

Memphis Depay continues to flirt with Tottenham, as well as Newcastle, while he waits to see whether his preferred move to Juventus is a real possibility or not.

RB Leipzig manager Domenico Tedesco has ruled out selling Konrad Laimer this summer, warning Bayern Munich that they took too long to get a deal over the line.

Juventus are looking to sell midfielder Denis Zakaria, with Monaco in talks over the Swiss international.

Former Manchester City midfielder Ivan Ilic is attracting interest from Paris Saint-Germain. City sold the 21-year-old to Hellas Verona for around £6m last summer.