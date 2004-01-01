Liverpool vice-captain Trent Alexander-Arnold has heaped praise on Declan Rice and his Arsenal teammates for how they have managed to win games so far this season.
Liverpool vice-captain Trent Alexander-Arnold has heaped praise on Declan Rice and his Arsenal teammates for how they have managed to win games so far this season.
Trent Alexander-Arnold reveals how Declan Rice is helping Arsenal 'win in a different way'
Liverpool vice-captain Trent Alexander-Arnold has heaped praise on Declan Rice and his Arsenal teammates for how they have managed to win games so far this season.