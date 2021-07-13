Twitter explodes as Arsenal suffer pre-season nightmare against Hibernian

Arsenal’s 2020/2021 season was a complete disaster.

Their eighth-placed finish meant they missed out on European football for the first time in 26 years and that was far from the only embarrassment. Unai Emery, a man they ditched some months previously, masterminded their Europa League exit at the hands of Villarreal and things were also a mess off the field.

There was the cruel execution of Gunnersaurus, the Super League debacle and the subsequent, feeble apology issued by the Kroenke family.

Still, that is all in the past now. Heading into their maiden pre-season game of the 2021/2022 season against Hibernian, Gunners fans would have been hopeful of kicking off a new, less depressing era in the club’s history.

However, that optimism soon vanished when they saw this clip pop up on their Twitter timeline.

Arsenal’s first summer friendly is not going to plan ? pic.twitter.com/lOrKEqlzyw — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) July 13, 2021

The passback from Cedric Soares was poor but the subsequent attempt to deal with it by Arthur Okonkwo was much worse.

Martin Boyle will never score an easier goal and rival fans will never have an easier route to mocking the Gunners.

Episode 1 of All or Nothing Arsenal after they lose to Hibernian in pre season pic.twitter.com/LNSstHVqJH — ‎ً (@JacobTHFC_) July 13, 2021

The All or Nothing Producer knowing he’s gonna be a millionaire cos of this Arsenal doc pic.twitter.com/LLEysOR44f — chief ?? (@chief_afc) July 13, 2021

Arsenal’s All or Nothing documentary is going to start with a loss to Hibernian before the season even starts pic.twitter.com/vTa5Ydp8k0 — Geo ?? (@CFCGeoo) July 13, 2021

Countless chances missed, defensive errors leading to goals and a missed penalty to boot. Arsenal: All or Nothing is off to a great start. — Patrick Timmons (@PatrickTimmons1) July 13, 2021

Things soon got even worse for Arsenal as well. After failing to level things up before the break, Hibs managed to net again. This time Daniel MacKay was the scorer, heading home from a corner.

Cue the #ArtetaOut hashtags...

****Euros are over , I can’t wait to see Arsenal play****????#ArtetaOut https://t.co/WNvIAM7sPN — OrganisedMessFC (@BrutallyGooner) July 13, 2021

#ArtetaOut trending from a pre season friendly you know, I am crying. Arsenal fans are really fed up ? — ٗ (@LosoLFC) July 13, 2021

Half time. Artetasexuals getting ready to say 'imagine getting annoyed about pre season' like we don't play this dogshit in the league.#ArtetaOut — The Man With No Name. #ArtetaOut #FuckTheProcess (@NamelessOne75) July 13, 2021

Why is #ArtetaOut trending when Arsenal are literally top of the league??? pic.twitter.com/k8D0LWFmga — Adil (@axnz14) July 13, 2021

59 minutes into pre season and #ArtetaOut is trending ???



Ladies and gentlemen the Arsenal is back — Bukayo Marcus Sancho ✊? (@TroopzAFC) July 13, 2021

Ladies and Gentlemen, Arsenal are back... pic.twitter.com/uT2WaXeSRH — Chris Davison (@cdavison_afc) July 13, 2021

Surely things could only improve from here, right? Wrong.

Fans were offered a brief glimmer of hope when Nicolas Pepe won a penalty... only for his effort to be saved.

Pepe is brought down in box and we're awarded a penalty...



But Nico's spot-kick is saved.#HIBARS ?⚪️ 2-0 ? (73) — Arsenal (@Arsenal) July 13, 2021

Penalty to Arsenal - AND KEVIN SAVES IT! ?@Dabrowsky1 goes the right way to deny Nicolas Pépé from the spot.



It stays 2⃣-0⃣! — Hibernian Football Club (@HibernianFC) July 13, 2021

Pépé missed his penalty to show his support for Saka, huge respect. ❤️ — James. (@afcjxmes) July 13, 2021

ppl posted pépé scoring pens after saka missed his in the euros final.... — Weezy™ (@B4NKAl) July 13, 2021

Pepe miss penalty ?? pic.twitter.com/h86roCpL96 — iEfo FiLeY ??? (@efo_phil) July 13, 2021

Pepe pen costing us a crucial point in the top 4 race pic.twitter.com/OH6LcsZ8b5 — . (@AFCKieran_) July 13, 2021

Eurofinal: saka misses a pen.

A day after: pepe missed a pen.

SIGNS OF SAD TIMES?

#ArtetaOut — Raymond (@Jigaman_JOE) July 13, 2021

Last season, Emile Smith Rowe's emergence was a rare source of joy for the Gunners and once again he offered fans some solace, volleying home at the back post in the closing stages.

It wasn't enough, though, with Hibs, who finished 37 points behind Scottish champions Rangers last season, holding on for a 2-1 win.

It was another bitter blow for Arteta's defenders.

Rival fans trying to trigger Arsenal fans. pic.twitter.com/pULP8sceck — J? (@JazsenA) July 13, 2021

Some thoughts on Arsenal’s defeat to Hibs this evening.



Thread (1/37) — arseblog (@arseblog) July 13, 2021

I’m not too fussed about the result but feel free to announce a signing or two to lighten the mood regardless, @Arsenal. — Patrick Timmons (@PatrickTimmons1) July 13, 2021

We’ve all missed you @Arsenal, thanks for not disappointing. — Mod (@CFCMod_) July 13, 2021