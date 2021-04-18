Twitter reacts (angrily) to news of potential breakaway European super league

Rumours of clubs breaking away and forming a European super league come along frequently.

The only difference this time is that it looks like it might actually happen. The Premier League's big six - which incredibly still includes Arsenal and Tottenham - as well as Serie A and La Liga's respective big threes are the teams touted for the revolutionary move, but the plans have not gone down well.

Reports are circulating regarding plans that will send shockwaves through European football ? — 90min (@90min_Football) April 18, 2021

The Premier League, the UK Government and UEFA are among those who have released statements in opposition to a breakaway competition, but the most vociferous reception of all came from social media.

The reasons for people's outrage were varied. However, one of the most common trends was people appalled that the north London clubs had the audacity to class themselves as one of the continent's elite.

Shocked & stunned by this new Super League of the ‘biggest & best’ teams in Europe.

How the hell have Arsenal managed to blag our way in? — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) April 18, 2021

Rest of the super league to Arsenal and Spurs.#superleague https://t.co/tVg0qwN1no — Andy Pitt (@AndyPitt92) April 18, 2021

A 'closed' European Super League, with the same teams thrashing Spurs & Arsenal, is going to get very boring very quickly. — Ben Jacobs (@JacobsBen) April 18, 2021

The thing I understand least about the European Super League is why Spurs would be in there. Two League Cups since ‘91 and only six UCL/European Cup seasons in their history. How is that ‘Super League’ pedigree? — Matthew Stanger (@MatthewStanger) April 18, 2021

Arsenal in a European Super League... pic.twitter.com/r64frJfBV1 — Football Mumble (@football_mumble) April 18, 2021

Spurs and Arsenal fans bantering each other for losing 6-0 every mid week in European super league pic.twitter.com/zrOokUc7aR — Great Dane (@Mkhitargaryan) April 18, 2021

For once though, the news was not solely used to poke fun at Arsenal and Spurs. As well as the japery, others were launching passionate criticisms of the concept.

Some even went as far as claiming that the breakaway league would stop them supporting their teams.

It’s no surprise this proposed franchise arrives when Chelsea, Liverpool, Spurs & Arsenal are 5th, 6th, 7th and 9th in the EPL and Juventus are clinging onto 4th in Serie A. An invitation only franchise competition would eliminate this problem for those club owners. — PriceOfFootball (@KieranMaguire) April 18, 2021

Gary Neville has made it clear how he feels about the proposed European Super League! ? pic.twitter.com/WTLmWGmiq6 — 90min (@90min_Football) April 18, 2021

If Arsenal join a breakaway European super league then thats me pretty much done.



I'll always want them to do well of course, but the cord will be all but cut.



I'll still watch football, ill never love anyone like The Arsenal but, ill give my support to a local team. — James Seymour (@JSey1) April 18, 2021

Spurs have given me some of the moments and friendships of my life. I wouldn’t change the last 30+ rollercoaster years for anything. But if these European Super League plans go ahead, and Spurs remain a part of them, I’ll be done for good. Feel sick to my stomach today — Emma Storey (@emmastorey81) April 18, 2021

Can’t believe I’m seeing fans of the traditional top 6 backing the idea of a super league. If Fosun announced they intended to do that sort of thing I’d be done with Wolves — cav (@WhoIsCav) April 18, 2021

If we join the super league I’m done with football I can’t lie. Would ruin absolutely everything — Will (@willreyner) April 18, 2021

If the super league goes ahead that’s my season ticket over and done with. — SaeedTV (@SaeedTV_) April 18, 2021

Honestly, if that Super League goes ahead then that will be the final nail in the coffin for football as we know it, I don’t think I’m alone in saying that if Arsenal enter that and no longer play in the Premier League (as suggested) that’s me done! — MR DT (@MrDtAFC) April 18, 2021

Man of the match for the morally outraged crew was Sky Sports pundit Gary Neville.

After Manchester United's 3-1 over Burnley - a fixture that would be criminally lacking from any so-called super league - Neville launched a lengthy critique of the concept.

People liked it - a lot - even though it kind of seemed like he believed the six Premier League clubs might desert their domestic division entirely, when in reality the super league would run alongside the league, just like the Champions League.

"This is disowning your own club stuff." ?@GNev2 hits out at the six clubs linked with a Super League breakaway and says they should be 'punished heavily' by the Premier League and English governing bodies. pic.twitter.com/Sy0gM6qdgm — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) April 18, 2021

Gary Neville ???????????? — Laura Woods (@laura_woodsy) April 18, 2021

Gary Neville: "European Super league, are arsenal included in that? They just drew with Fulham" — Yapi ? (@BhaHarvey) April 18, 2021

If the super league goes ahead that’s my season ticket over and done with. — SaeedTV (@SaeedTV_) April 18, 2021

Gary Neville, Roy Keane and Mica Richards , Class lovely to hear from people who genuinely Lv the Sport , and not just the People whose greed blinds them . #UTV. Respect ?. — Paul McGrath (@Paulmcgrath5) April 18, 2021

Gary Neville



“... errr Tottenham i’m not too bothered about”



???????? — Stretford Paddock (@StretfordPaddck) April 18, 2021

When Gary Neville is in his critical bag he is the best pundit out here. — Harry Pinero (@harrypinero) April 18, 2021

It remains to be seen what will come to pass, but an announcement is expected imminently.