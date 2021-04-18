Twitter reacts (angrily) to news of potential breakaway European super league

Rumours of clubs breaking away and forming a European super league come along frequently.
The only difference this time is that it looks like it might actually happen. The Premier League's big six - which incredibly still includes Arsenal and Tottenham - as well as Serie A and La Liga's respective big threes are the teams touted for the revolutionary move, but the plans have not gone down well.
The Premier League, the UK Government and UEFA are among those who have released statements in opposition to a breakaway competition, but the most vociferous reception of all came from social media.
The reasons for people's outrage were varied. However, one of the most common trends was people appalled that the north London clubs had the audacity to class themselves as one of the continent's elite.
For once though, the news was not solely used to poke fun at Arsenal and Spurs. As well as the japery, others were launching passionate criticisms of the concept.
Some even went as far as claiming that the breakaway league would stop them supporting their teams.
Man of the match for the morally outraged crew was Sky Sports pundit Gary Neville.
After Manchester United's 3-1 over Burnley - a fixture that would be criminally lacking from any so-called super league - Neville launched a lengthy critique of the concept.
People liked it - a lot - even though it kind of seemed like he believed the six Premier League clubs might desert their domestic division entirely, when in reality the super league would run alongside the league, just like the Champions League.
It remains to be seen what will come to pass, but an announcement is expected imminently.
Source : 90min