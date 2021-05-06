Twitter reacts as Arsenal are knocked out of Europa League & Man Utd complete the job

Just a day on from the confirmation we'll be treated to an all-English Champions League final this season, Arsenal and Manchester United were looking to double the patriotic glory by ensuring the Europa League final would also be an all-English affair.

In truth, Arsenal were the only 'maybe' heading into the second legs of this season's last four, with Manchester United's place as good as confirmed after their 6-2 demolition of Roma last week.

Many wondered whether Ole Gunnar Solskjaer would take the chance to offer some squad players a run out. Not only did he do that, he did the unthinkable...

DONNY VAN DE BEEK STARTS FOR MANCHESTER UNITED



I REPEAT DONNY VAN DE BEEK STARTS FOR MANCHESTER UNITED — Ivailo ? (@kentavuraa) May 6, 2021

*BURSTS INTO ROOM*



Van De Beek starts vs Roma! ALONGSIDE Bruno Fernandes!



David De Gea retains his place in goal! LET'S GOO! #MUFC https://t.co/urzBLKGAWF pic.twitter.com/GucpYYVeIh — Carl Anka (@Ankaman616) May 6, 2021

Van De Beek seeing himself in the line up pic.twitter.com/navGVIYKO3 — Taylor ? (@TaylorBr08) May 6, 2021

While Van de Beek will have been desperate to impress for United, one player on the opposite side who'd have been desperate to do likewise was former Manchester United defender Chris Smalling.

Unfortunately for the England man he was soon denied such an opportunity.

Ex-#MUFC defender Chris Smalling limps off, replaced by Ebrima Darboe - the fourth Roma injury in just 120 minutes of this #UEL semi-final tie — Simon Peach (@SimonPeach) May 6, 2021

What a shame for Chris Smalling — Simon Stone (@sistoney67) May 6, 2021

With 30 minutes gone in both games the contests were tightly locked at 0-0, but at least one man was trying his best to give us some sort of entertainment...

Eric Bailly just kills me ?? pic.twitter.com/4V8HPSGE1w — Alexei (@MUFC_redarmy99) May 6, 2021

There was no such entertainment over at the Emirates with Arsenal desperately trying to break the deadlock but creating precious little in the way of clear-cut chances.

The Arsenal Twitter world was beginning to grow increasingly nervous, though one man in particular was bearing the brunt of their fans' frustration following an underwhelming first-half display.

Someone tell Bellerin this is not pre-season please. — Eduardo Hagn (@EduardoHagn) May 6, 2021

Why would you start Bellerin? Clearly leaving the club and arguably our third best right back. — Max ✍? (@AFCMax9) May 6, 2021

Bellerin looks so far off the pace. He's giving the ball away with regularity and can't really keep up when Villarreal attack. — James Benge (@jamesbenge) May 6, 2021

Then finally it came. Not at the Emirates we're afraid, but over in the Stadio Olimpico as United put to bed any doubts that they would be taking their place in this season's Europa League final.

Bruno ➡️ Fred ➡️ Cavani



An emphatic finish from Edinson Cavani! ?



That flick from Bruno ? pic.twitter.com/R1PSnvFdGB — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) May 6, 2021

Six goals in as many games!



Picking up where he left off against Roma! ? pic.twitter.com/3b6lc9iQUq — 90min (@90min_Football) May 6, 2021

With United already effectively booking their place in the Gdansk showpiece at the end of May it was all down to the Gunners to find a way to break down their La Liga opposition's backline.

While their finishing may not have been offering Arsenal fans much comfort, there was one man giving them a bit of hope.

The Villarreal goalkeeper has an air of calamity that is normally reserved for an Arsenal centre-back. — Paddy Power (@paddypower) May 6, 2021

We cannot let Villarreal with this goalkeeper reach the final — ?? (@osowxvyy) May 6, 2021

This Villarreal goalkeeper is really showing his Kepabilities.? — Don Oprεsii?? (@Opresii) May 6, 2021

Y'know that bit when we said about United already having booked their place in the final? Surely it couldn't happen, could it?

Two goals in three minutes for Roma - the comeback is on! ? pic.twitter.com/M5opGRmB9I — 90min (@90min_Football) May 6, 2021

No. No it couldn't.

I NEED to see Cavani score in front of a packed Stretford End. — Adam McKola (@AdamMcKola) May 6, 2021

Arsenal were still pushing forward late on as they desperately searched for that elusive goal to take them through to the final, though as Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's late header hit the post it was beginning to feel like it would never happen.

And it didn't. You won Unai, enjoy the final, I hope it makes you very happy. Dear lord, what a sad little life, Unai. You ruined our night completely so you could make it to the final.

Arsenal sacked Unai Emery only to get knocked out by Unai Emery. Bad ebening, @Arsenal pic.twitter.com/Eqb6eJOref — FutbolBible (@FutbolBible) May 6, 2021

This man really took any attacking joy out of Arsenal and turned them into a horrible team to watch just so that he could come back 2 years later and knock them out of the Europa.



Unai Emery, he's done it again pic.twitter.com/E7F8wJupbJ — Paddy Power (@paddypower) May 6, 2021