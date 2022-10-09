Twitter reacts as Arsenal beat Liverpool in five-goal thriller

What a game that was, eh?

Arsenal ran out 3-2 winners in a brilliant encounter with Liverpool proving their title credentials once again by beating one fo the better teams in the league.

All the talk prior to kick off was around the Gabriel Martinelli - Trent Alexander-Arnold matchup out wide and, just one minute into the game, the former got the upper hand in the duel. After a wonderful sweeping move from right to left, Martinelli ran in behind TAA to latch on to a Martin Odegaard through ball and promptly make it 1-0 to the Arsenal.

58 - Gabriel Martinelli's goal after 58 seconds was Arsenal's quickest in a Premier League home game since October 2011 (Robin van Persie, 29 seconds v Sunderland). It’s also the quickest goal that Arsenal have ever scored against Liverpool in the Premier League. Flash. pic.twitter.com/fTEqBnxOdq — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) October 9, 2022

After going one down inside the opening minute, Liverpool gradually re-gained some composure and began to press forward with intent in search of an equaliser.

They could have had a chance to find that equaliser from the penalty spot, if they had've been awarded a penalty for an apparent handball from Gabriel Magalhaes...

Yes, that should have been a penalty for a clear handball by Gabriel pic.twitter.com/b0U87vJ1Dx — Has the Referee or VAR made a poor decision? (@PoorEPLreferees) October 9, 2022

The Reds did finally get their levelling goal in the 34th minute through the lively Darwin Nunez.

The big money signing slid in to direct a drilled Luis Diaz cross past Aaron Ramsdale and into the back of the net.

It was no more than what Darwin's performance to that point deserved.

Liverpool had been the better team from that point up until the fifth minute of injury at the end of the first half when, against the run of play, the Gunners re-took the lead.

Once again the goal would come from TAA being unable to deal with Martinelli, who turned provider this time to tee up Bukayo Saka for his second Premier League goal of the season.

At the start of the second half, the scores were level again thanks for Roberto Firmino.

The Brazilian, who'd come off of the bench for the injured Diaz in the first half, ran in behind and fired home his 10th goal against Arsenal, drilling low across Ramsdale.

Bobby is back in form, and Liverpool fans are pleased about it.

It was all Arsenal thereafter, with Martinelli and co causing Liverpool's backline all sorts of problems.

They eventually re-took the lead in the 75th minute from the penalty spot - Saka slotting home his second of the game after Thiago Alcantara tripped Gabriel Jesus in the penalty area.

