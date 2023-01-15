Twitter reacts as Arsenal cruise to north London derby win over Tottenham

Arsenal cruised to a 2-0 win over arch rivals Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday to take an eight point lead in the Premier League title race.
With Man City losing their derby clash with Man Utd on Saturday at Old Trafford, the Gunners were given the opportunity to take a firm grip on the title race this weekend - and they did exactly that.
The first goal would come from a rather expected source: a calamity from Tottenham's goalkeeper Hugo Lloris.
The ex-French captain was at his alarming worst once again on Sunday, parrying a rather innocuous cross from the right flank into his own net.
It's fair to say that Tottenham Twitter wasn't too pleased with the own goal...
Arsenal continued their onslaught on the Tottenham goal thereafter, with Thomas Partey coming close with what would've been a goal of the season contender...
Before the brilliant Martin Odegaard found the back of the net in the 36th minute - drilling the ball into the bottom corner of the net from 25 yards out.
The tepid first half performance from Tottenham got the reaction you'd have expected from a now very jaded fanbase.
While on the other side of north London the mood was much better, as Arsenal fans rejoiced in their explicit dominance over their neighbours.
Business picked up slightly for the Lilywhites in the second half but not nearly enough to get themselves back into the game.
And while Tottenham attempted to press forward in search of an equaliser, the majority of the real notable chances were still falling to their opponents at the other end of the park.
Lloris tried his best to redeem himself with a few saves.
In the end, Tottenham were unable to get themselves back into the game against clearly superior opposition.
Arsenal are officially the real deal.
Tottenham are officially, well, not.
