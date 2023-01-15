Twitter reacts as Arsenal cruise to north London derby win over Tottenham

Arsenal cruised to a 2-0 win over arch rivals Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday to take an eight point lead in the Premier League title race.

With Man City losing their derby clash with Man Utd on Saturday at Old Trafford, the Gunners were given the opportunity to take a firm grip on the title race this weekend - and they did exactly that.

The first goal would come from a rather expected source: a calamity from Tottenham's goalkeeper Hugo Lloris.

The ex-French captain was at his alarming worst once again on Sunday, parrying a rather innocuous cross from the right flank into his own net.

It's fair to say that Tottenham Twitter wasn't too pleased with the own goal...

No footballer has ever made as any "uncharacteristic mistakes" that you "wouldn't expect to see from them" as Hugo Lloris. — Colin Millar (@Millar_Colin) January 15, 2023

Hugo Lloris has made 4 errors leading to an opposition goal in the Premier League so far this season, twice as many as any other player.



Unreliable. 👀 pic.twitter.com/nkn1jd3yJK — Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) January 15, 2023

Arsenal continued their onslaught on the Tottenham goal thereafter, with Thomas Partey coming close with what would've been a goal of the season contender...

Partey constantly using Spurs as target practice for his long range shots. — Ölele | Deep Throat Sauce🦅🎙🇬🇭 (@OleleSalvador) January 15, 2023

Before the brilliant Martin Odegaard found the back of the net in the 36th minute - drilling the ball into the bottom corner of the net from 25 yards out.

And that's 0-2. Spurs don't know how to play out so Lloris is forced to go long and three passes later Odegaard rolls it past him into the bottom corner. A fully merited second goal for slick Arsenal. Disorganised mess for Spurs. — Tim Spiers (@TimSpiers) January 15, 2023

Odegaard scored a beautiful goal — Gora_man 2.0 (@Gora_Man) January 15, 2023

Real Madrid really gave Arsenal one of the the best players in the world for £30M ⚪️🔴 pic.twitter.com/2gZbke9lCX — Gooner Chris (@ArsenalN7) January 15, 2023

The tepid first half performance from Tottenham got the reaction you'd have expected from a now very jaded fanbase.

The effort levels for a North London derby are nothing short of a disgrace here. Horrific. — tehTrunk (@tehTrunk) January 15, 2023

While on the other side of north London the mood was much better, as Arsenal fans rejoiced in their explicit dominance over their neighbours.

Are Arsenal... the best team in the world? — AI (@nonewthing) January 15, 2023

Business picked up slightly for the Lilywhites in the second half but not nearly enough to get themselves back into the game.

And while Tottenham attempted to press forward in search of an equaliser, the majority of the real notable chances were still falling to their opponents at the other end of the park.

Lloris tried his best to redeem himself with a few saves.

Lloris actually decides to make a save ffs — Liam (@LiamAFC__) January 15, 2023

In the end, Tottenham were unable to get themselves back into the game against clearly superior opposition.

Arsenal are officially the real deal.

Arsenal are very, very good. — Gary Lineker 💙💛 (@GaryLineker) January 15, 2023

F/T: 2-0



Just superb. Arsenal move eight points clear at the top of the Premier League. — Charles Watts (@charles_watts) January 15, 2023

Tottenham are officially, well, not.