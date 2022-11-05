Twitter reacts as Arsenal earn crucial win over Chelsea

Arsenal continued their fantastic start to the 2022/23 season with a statement win over Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

The Gunners comfortably quelled Chelsea's attacking threat and deservedly took all three points thanks to a second half goal from Gabriel Magalhaes.

The first half was, well, rather dull if truth be told.

There was one real moment of quality however that led to the best (only) chance of the first 45. Following a sweeping passing move from the Gunners, Gabriel Martinelli whipped a brilliant cross in behind the Chelsea backline and into the path of Gabriel Jesus.

The Brazilian, who hasn't scored in his last nine games, couldn't end his drought in front of goal with his subsequent header.

Julian Alvarez has 1 less goal than Gabriel Jesus this season, with 459 less minutes... — Colin (@coIgcra) November 5, 2022

Arsenal and Chelsea 0-0 at halftime. Gabriel Jesus missed a brilliant chance. #afc pic.twitter.com/cs5RMrkxLv — Arsenal Buzz (@ArsenalBuzzCom) November 6, 2022

Gabriel Jesus doing everything right but score. — Owuraku Ampofo (@_owurakuampofo) November 6, 2022

Arsenal came out of the traps quicker in the second half, and pressed forward with real intent.

Jesus would miss another chance on the hour mark, but the Gunners would then take a deserved lead through Gabriel Magalhaes.

The Brazilian stole in behind Marc Cucurella and Thiago Silva to tap home a Bukyo Saka corner kick and give Arsenal a crucial 1-0 advantage.

9 - Gabriel Magalhães has scored nine goals from corner situations in the Premier League, the most of any player in the competition since he joined prior to the 2020-21 campaign.



9 - Gabriel Magalhães

8 - Harry Kane

6 - Zouma, Salah, Dunk



Threat. pic.twitter.com/sXHVbLEiRT — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) November 6, 2022

Gabriel Maghalaes has got to be the most dominant centreback in the oppo box in Europe. — AI (@nonewthing) November 6, 2022

This is Arsenal and @biel_m04 let him know pic.twitter.com/d6aqP3a6zI — Doc (@karthikadhaigal) November 6, 2022

In the immediate aftermath of going behind, Chelsea hooked former Arsenal man Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

And it's fair to say that Arsenal fans enjoyed his rather tepid performance up top.

Did Aubameyang play today 🤔 — Gbeminiyi (@invincibleG9) November 6, 2022

Did anyone see Aubameyang all game — bukayoafc (@bukayoafc1) November 6, 2022

Watching the performance of Gabriel Jesus and Aubameyang (prior to being subbed) in this match and it is clear that Arteta made the right choice, Jesus gives so much to this Arsenal team (on the ball and off it) #CHEARS — Gabriel Adesanya (@IamAdegab) November 6, 2022

The Gunners were able to hold on to their lead for the final 30 minutes and move back to the top of the table.

Thanks, in large part, to a brilliant performance from William Saliba.

William Saliba vs. Chelsea:



90 minutes played

3 clearances

1 block

2 tackles

72 touches

49 passes (84.5% accuracy)

3 ground duels (2 won)

1 cross (100% completion)

1 clean sheet



Colossal performance. 🇫🇷 pic.twitter.com/3q5lyHeZpK — Connor Humm (@TikiTakaConnor) November 6, 2022