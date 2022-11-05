Twitter reacts as Arsenal earn crucial win over Chelsea

Arsenal continued their fantastic start to the 2022/23 season with a statement win over Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.
The Gunners comfortably quelled Chelsea's attacking threat and deservedly took all three points thanks to a second half goal from Gabriel Magalhaes.
The first half was, well, rather dull if truth be told.
There was one real moment of quality however that led to the best (only) chance of the first 45. Following a sweeping passing move from the Gunners, Gabriel Martinelli whipped a brilliant cross in behind the Chelsea backline and into the path of Gabriel Jesus.
The Brazilian, who hasn't scored in his last nine games, couldn't end his drought in front of goal with his subsequent header.
Arsenal came out of the traps quicker in the second half, and pressed forward with real intent.
Jesus would miss another chance on the hour mark, but the Gunners would then take a deserved lead through Gabriel Magalhaes.
The Brazilian stole in behind Marc Cucurella and Thiago Silva to tap home a Bukyo Saka corner kick and give Arsenal a crucial 1-0 advantage.
In the immediate aftermath of going behind, Chelsea hooked former Arsenal man Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.
And it's fair to say that Arsenal fans enjoyed his rather tepid performance up top.
The Gunners were able to hold on to their lead for the final 30 minutes and move back to the top of the table.
Thanks, in large part, to a brilliant performance from William Saliba.
